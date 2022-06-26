ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

Hundreds gather in Bangor for Bans off our Bodies protest

By WABI News Desk
wabi.tv
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Sunday hundreds gathered by the Federal Building in downtown Bangor for a Bans off Our Bodies rally. The protest joins many nationwide and comes in the wake of the Supreme Court voting 5-4 to overturn Roe...

www.wabi.tv

Comments / 11

Gabe Winn
2d ago

I always laugh when ever maine jumps on the Ban Wagon to protest. it's like the middle child trying to get attention, and involved, but know one cares.

Reply(1)
3
Peter Pickering
2d ago

Look around ladies ,all those guys ! they'll protest with you but they don't want to have a kid with ya .Smart ain't they ..

Reply
3
 

