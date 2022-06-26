ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joao Felix determined to stay at Atletico Madrid and prove his worth, insisting leaving the club 'is not on the table' despite growing pressure for the Portuguese starlet to live up to his huge £115m price tag

By Faaez Samadi For Mailonline
 3 days ago

Atletico Madrid record signing Joao Felix has insisted he is not going anywhere this summer transfer window and is determined to succeed at the club.

The Portuguese playmaker has failed to live up to the billing of his enormous price tag when he joined Atletico three seasons ago.

Touted as one of the biggest rising stars in European football, Atletico boss Diego Simeone parted with an eye-watering £115million to bring a 19-year-old Joao Felix to the club from Benfica.

Portuguese rising star Joao Felix insisted that he will remain at Atletico Madrid this summer
Talk has grown of Felix moving on after an indifferent time despite being signed for £115m

But despite talk again this summer of a potential move being on the cards, Felix has made it clear he wants to remain in Simeone's side.

'A departure from Atletico is not on the table,' Felix told Marca.

'I'm fine and focused on Atletico. I'm calm about the future, aware of what I can do and I'm fine with myself.'

While showing great potential and obvious skill, Felix has yet to make the impact his price tag warranted.

For his part, Felix said that leaving Atletico was 'not on the table' and he will stay at the club

In his three seasons at Atletico so far he has yet to reach double figures for goals in LaLiga. His best return came last season when he scored eight goals in 24 league matches.

This stands in stark contrast to his final season for Benfica, where he scored 15 league goals in 26 appearances and produced nine assists.

With Luis Suarez certain to leave Atletico after his contract expires this summer, Felix may be required to step up his game and take a bigger role in scoring goals for the club.

Diego Simeone
Luis Suarez
