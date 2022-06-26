ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Ole Miss Beats Sooners to Win Men’s College World Series

KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ob3VM_0gMoAJ3400

Mississippi scored three runs in the eighth inning to come from behind and beat Oklahoma 4-2 in Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series to win their first national championship on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ole Miss got an RBI single from Jacob Gonzalez to tie the game in the eighth, then two wild pitches by OU’s Trevin Michael scored two more runs to give the Rebels a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Rebel pitcher Brandon Johnson struck out the Sooners in order to finish the game.

Oklahoma had taken the lead with two runs in the seventh inning.

With two outs, Jimmy Crooks doubled, then a double on a bloop by Jackson Nicklaus into no man’s land in left center field scored Crooks to tie the game at 1-1.

Ole Miss pitcher John Gaddis then walked Kendall Pettis with the bases loaded to score Wallace Clark and give OU the 2-1 lead.

The Sooners failed to get more runs, with John Gaddis striking out John Spikerman with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Ole Miss took the first lead in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Jacob Gonzalez.

It appeared OU had scored first in the top of that inning.

Spikerman laid down a bunt, and made it to first base on a wild throw that scored Nicklaus.

Ole Miss challenged the play and on replay review, it was determined Spikerman was out of the running lane and the interference nullified the run.

The loss wasted a tremendous performance on the mound by OU pitcher Cade Horton.

He went 7 and a third innings, striking out a career high 13 and giving up four hits.

Michael relieved Horton in the fateful eighth inning.

Ole Miss wins their first national title in any men’s sport in school history.

Oklahoma ends the season 45-24, losing in the finals for the first time in three trips.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oddsmakers have Oklahoma Favored to Win Big 12

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the NCAA football season, and the polls and odds are starting to round into shape. Online sportsbooks nationwide have high hopes for the Oklahoma Sooners’ 2022 campaign. This will certainly be a transitional year in Norman with Lincoln Riley...
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oklahoma City, OK
College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ole Miss#Sooners#College Baseball#Rbi#Rebels#Crooks
doniphanherald.com

Elkhorn Athletic Association breaks ground on a new sports complex

OMAHA — The Elkhorn Athletic Association broke ground on a $55 million sports complex in Valley. The complex, dubbed MD West ONE Sports Complex, will offer space for adaptive, recreational and competitive sports. It will be near 264th and Ida streets. The complex has been in the works for...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
University of Oklahoma
readfrontier.org

We fact-checked GOP hopefuls for state superintendent

Republican hopefuls for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction debated on education policy on Wednesday at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9 in Oklahoma City. Watch the full event here. We used public records, interviews and other sources to fact-check some of the candidates’ claims from the debate.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WOWT

New details: Omaha driver arrested for motor vehicle homicide-DUI

Exclusive DC Bureau: How we got to a special election in Nebraska. On the same day that Nebraska voters are picking who will replace Jeff Fortenberry, a federal judge is deciding his fate. Minor injuries in early morning fire in Bellevue. Updated: 6 hours ago. Firefighters say two adults were...
OMAHA, NE
KFOR

KFOR

29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy