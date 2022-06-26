Ole Miss Beats Sooners to Win Men’s College World Series

Mississippi scored three runs in the eighth inning to come from behind and beat Oklahoma 4-2 in Game 2 of the Men’s College World Series to win their first national championship on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Nebraska.

Ole Miss got an RBI single from Jacob Gonzalez to tie the game in the eighth, then two wild pitches by OU’s Trevin Michael scored two more runs to give the Rebels a 4-2 lead.

In the top of the ninth, Rebel pitcher Brandon Johnson struck out the Sooners in order to finish the game.

Oklahoma had taken the lead with two runs in the seventh inning.

With two outs, Jimmy Crooks doubled, then a double on a bloop by Jackson Nicklaus into no man’s land in left center field scored Crooks to tie the game at 1-1.

Ole Miss pitcher John Gaddis then walked Kendall Pettis with the bases loaded to score Wallace Clark and give OU the 2-1 lead.

The Sooners failed to get more runs, with John Gaddis striking out John Spikerman with the bases loaded to end the inning.

Ole Miss took the first lead in the sixth inning on a solo home run by Jacob Gonzalez.

It appeared OU had scored first in the top of that inning.

Spikerman laid down a bunt, and made it to first base on a wild throw that scored Nicklaus.

Ole Miss challenged the play and on replay review, it was determined Spikerman was out of the running lane and the interference nullified the run.

The loss wasted a tremendous performance on the mound by OU pitcher Cade Horton.

He went 7 and a third innings, striking out a career high 13 and giving up four hits.

Michael relieved Horton in the fateful eighth inning.

Ole Miss wins their first national title in any men’s sport in school history.

Oklahoma ends the season 45-24, losing in the finals for the first time in three trips.

