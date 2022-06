Multiple myeloma and leukemia are cancers that both start in blood cells, but they are two very different forms of cancer. Myeloma is a cancer of the bone marrow, specifically the plasma cells. Leukemia also is a cancer of bone marrow and stems from one of the two main groups of young white blood cell types, lymphocytes or myelocytes precursors. There are different types of leukemia, depending on which cells are affected.

CANCER ・ 11 DAYS AGO