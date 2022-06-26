ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

After Walker’s Explosive Finale, EP Teases The Fate Of Jared Padalecki’s Cordell In Season 3

By Megan Behnke
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 2 days ago

Spoilers ahead for the Season 2 finale of Walker , “Something's Missing.”

Season 2 of The CW's Walker has come to a close, and the explosive final concluded with a major cliffhanger. After all was said and done between the Walkers and the Davidsons, all seemed right with the world. But Jared Padalecki's Cordell (once again) found himself in danger during the closing moments of the episode. Now, EP and showrunner Anna Fricke is teasing the character's fate in the upcoming third season.

At the end of the episode, “Something's Missing,” Cordell, Liam, and Trey were shown to be racing, with the lead character taking off first. After Liam and Trey caught up with Stella, who wondered where her dad was, they began to suspect that something was wrong. The show then cut to a white van driving away, and it held a very unconscious Cordell, who was tied up in the back. Anna Fricke discussed the surprise cliffhanger with TVLine and, while she didn't tease what exactly Season 3 has in store, she did seem to imply that Cordell's situation could be due to his own actions:

This is something that we’re obviously exploring in Season 3, and our writers’ room is up and running, so we are right in the thick of discussing all of that. I will say that Cordell has gotten too close to something in his investigation, and it’s possible that something unexpected from his past comes back to haunt him.

Cordell has already gone through a lot during these past two seasons, from experiencing the death of his wife to losing his partner (due to Lindsey Morgan's departure during Season 2 ) and his family's ranch among other things. It’s clear that the writers are not holding back and really trying to put him through the wringer. It's bittersweet, given me and so many others love the character, but it does make for good storytelling. However, more immediately, I'm just curious as to who took the family man and why.

Also, with Cordell gone, one has to consider how the Walkers might react. After all, such a development will have a major impact on them. The Texas Ranger previously went missing in Season 1, and Anna Fricke brought that up while discussing this new development. Based on her comments, it sounds like the brood's reactions will be different this time around:

This is sort of how we met Cordell and his family in Season 1, [with] Walker missing and him dealing with the homecoming in the first season of the show, but everyone around him has grown up a lot and might have a different reaction to his absence right now. So we’ll be seeing the characters reacting differently and perhaps growing up in ways that they didn’t expect.

One thing that makes this show so great is that the characters are close. The Walkers and their friends have essentially created one big family at this point. I'm sure Cordell's loved ones will be worried but, as the producer said, times change and so do people. I'd still expect at least some of the characters to do whatever they can to get the man back, though.

It's currently unclear as to how long this kidnapping storyline will last once Season 3 returns, but it’s possibly that it could go on for at least a few episodes. That's the kind of drama one would expect from one of the best CW shows . Of course, Jared Padalecki's Cordell Walker will make it back eventually, but what it takes to save him is enough to have any viewer worried. Here's hoping Anna Fricke and co. don't give us a seriously tragic resolution to this arc.

Walker Season 3 premieres this fall on The CW and will be accompanied by the new prequel series Walker: Independence . While you wait for the shows, check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for other things that you can watch in the meantime!

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

Jared and Genevieve Padalecki: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Supernatural gave Jared Padalecki a whole lot more than 15 years of steady work. The hit CW drama also introduced him to his wife, Genevieve Padalecki (neé Cortese). The actors met on the set of the series in 2008 and went on to welcome three children: son Thomas, son Shepherd and daughter Odette. Before the arrival of the couple’s […]
RELATIONSHIPS
FanSided

Watch the Walker Season 2 finale live online

Cordell has to face something from his past he’s long forgotten in the Walker Season 2 finale. Don’t miss a beat of the new episode. Gale knows far more than she’s letting on. That’s something Geri figured out in the previous episode, and now it’s time for some clear answers. Why else would Gale use the word “again” when talking about being with Geri?
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Lindsey Morgan
digitalspy.com

Yellowstone confirms return of missing character

Yellowstone is set to build its cast out ahead of its fifth season with the reveal of a returning character after a few years away. Josh Lucas, who plays a younger version of Kevin Costner's John Dutton, is heading back to the ranch for the first time since 2019. Deadline...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Said And Done#Teases#Tvline
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’: Could These Two ‘JAG’ Stars Make an Appearance in Season 14?

The 13th season of the hit CBS television series, NCIS: Los Angeles has only recently come to a close. However, we can’t help but start looking for 14th season spoilers even months before we can expect descriptions of the season premieres to be released. Especially if this look forward takes us back to a pre-NCIS series giving us some big-time JAG nostalgia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’: Why Did Linda Reagan Actress Amy Carlson Leave the Show?

She was the wife of Daniel Reagan on “Blue Bloods,” and here is why Linda Reagan actress Amy Carlson decided to leave the series after seven seasons. Express reports that she was married to one of the leading “Blue Bloods” characters, Carlson’s Linda was a “recurring” character. But for the show’s first season. Carlson went on to be part of the also starring cast for seasons two until four. Although she finally became a main cast member for the fifth season. However, her character ended up dying in a plane crash during the show’s eighth season premiere.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Martin Sheen Regrets Changing Name, Wishes He Had the ‘Courage’ to Go by Ramon Estévez

Click here to read the full article. When Martin Sheen began pursuing an acting career in the early 1960s, he made a crucial choice that would follow him for the rest of his life. The then-young actor, who was raised by a Spanish father and an Irish mother, opted to abandon his given name of Ramon Estévez and use the stage name Martin Sheen as a way to get more work. The move paid off, as Sheen was able to build a highly successful acting career that included roles in movies like “Apocalypse Now” and iconic TV characters including President Jed...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Popculture

Hallmark Stars Secretly Welcome Baby Together: 'Our Hearts Are Full'

Julie Gonzalo and Chris McNally, who both star in Hallmark Channel projects, welcomed their first baby together. Gonzalo, 40, shared the exciting news on Instagram Sunday. McNally, 33, stars in the series When Calls the Heart as Lucas Bouchard, while Gonzalo's latest Hallmark Channel movie is Cut, Color, Murder. They both starred in the 2018 Hallmark movie The Sweetest Heart.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Law & Order: SVU’ Fans Lose It Over Major Character Missing From ‘Timeline of Olivia Benson’s Romantic Relationships’

Umm, NBC, we’d like a word. If you’re looking back at all the love interests of Olivia Benson throughout the Law & Order: SVU seasons, how do you leave off Elliot Stabler?. Seriously, Mariska Hargitay, who portrays the beloved Olivia Benson, even posted a vacation photo with a Christopher Meloni mention earlier this week. She can’t escape him, even in Italy.
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Twilight' Star and Fiancee Expecting First Child Together

Twilight alum Peter Facinelli is expecting a second child with his fiance, actress Lily Anne Harrison. The couple announced the good news on Instagram on Saturday with a few jokes for their fans. Harrison started it with a selfie showing she is pretty far along, explaining: "Not a burrito belly."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Longtime 'Law & Order' Star Returning for Season 22 of Revival

District Attorney Jack McCoy is returning for another season of legal gymnastics on Law & Order. Sam Waterston will be back to play the character in the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's legal drama, Deadline reported Tuesday. This guarantees at least one legacy character remaining on the show since Anthony Anderson will not be back.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Yellowstone Scene Stealer Returning to Former Role

When it rains, it pours for Jennifer Landon. Not only has the As the World Turns alum — who played Gwen, as if you didn’t know — been made a series regular for the fifth season of Yellowstone, she’s also returning to Animal Kingdom, a new promo for the TNT drama reveals.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Wilmer Valderrama Teases a Big Announcement Coming Up

NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama is teasing “major announcements” coming soon. We’re certainly hoping the big reveal has nothing to do with Nick Torres. NCIS ended season 19 with a tantalizing cliffhanger as Alden Parker and his ex-wife Viv go on the run in her sporty Mercedes. Meanwhile, Torres, McGee, Jess, Jimmy, Kasie and Vance will work to clear Parker’s name. After all, no one believes Parker (Gary Cole) is a murderer and thief.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
121K+
Followers
34K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy