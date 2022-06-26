ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Divinity Original Sin 2 encountered an unrecoverable DirectX error

The Windows Club
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre you experiencing DirectX Error in Divinity Original Sin 2? Divinity Original Sin 2 is a popular role-playing video game developed by Larian Studios. While gamers have an amazing time playing the game, they also run into some errors here and there. One such error is DirectX Error which a lot...

www.thewindowsclub.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Windows Club

Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone Error Code PILUM, Purchase failed

Are you getting the error code PILUM on Modern Warfare or Warzone? Several COD Modern Warfare and Warzone players have reported experiencing the error code PILUM when trying to play the game. This error code is mostly reported on Xbox consoles. You will get the following error message when this error is triggered:
VIDEO GAMES
The Windows Club

How to Fix Warzone Dev Error 6661

Are you receiving the Dev Error 6661 on Warzone? Dev errors on Warzone are very common. One of such errors includes the dev error code 6661 on Warzone. A lot of Warzone users have reported experiencing this error code while playing the game. If you are also facing the same error, we got you covered. In this post, we are going to show you multiple fixes that will help you get rid of the error at hand. So, let us check out the solutions now.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graphics Hardware#Software#Directx#Divinity#Windows Os#Video Game#Larian Studios
GeekyGadgets

Deliver Us the Moon launches on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

The highly anticipated video game Deliver Us the Moon has this week launched on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S games consoles after previously launching on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The single player game has been built using the Unreal Engine by the development team at KeokeN Interactive and published by Wired Productions.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox says Bethesda no longer has “crunch culture”

Head of Xbox Game Studios Matt Booty has said Bethesda no longer has a “crunch culture” within the studio, nor does it suffer from bullying. The comments were made during an all-hands meeting last week, with footage obtained by Kotaku. It comes after an in-depth report earlier this...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
TechRadar

Elden Ring DLC could soon land: 3 things you need to know

FromSoftware's open-world RPG Elden Ring has certainly made an impact on the gaming community – as of mid-June, it's the best-selling title in the US for 2022 (according to data analyst group NPD (opens in new tab)), overtaking Call of Duty: Vanguard. One of the key points making the...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Grab PlayStation's Latest Free Game Right Now, No PS Plus Needed

PlayStation users everywhere can download a brand-new free game right now, regardless of if you have a PlayStation Plus subscription. Indie darlings Mediatonic announced earlier this month that the excellent, anarchic battle royale Fall Guys would be free to download and play for everyone on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 from June 21 - no PS Plus needed. It's also available on Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. Not too shabby!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration - Announcement Trailer

Check out the trailer for Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, an upcoming interactive game experience that will be available in November 2022 on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration is an interactive history of the publisher, featuring the ability to unlock games across five decades of Atari's library while learning about the background behind the games and the individuals behind the projects on six platforms including Atari 2600, Atari 5200, Atari 7800, Atari ST, Atari Jaguar, and Atari Lynx. Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration also features never-before-seen interviews, sketches, as well as bonus games including dozens of newly finished "never-completed" or unreleased games from the 1980s, and much more from Atari's history.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Best Free Nintendo Switch Games: Fall Guys and More

There are a bunch of great games for the Nintendo Switch, but there are also ones that cost nothing. Good ones, too. Free-to-play games are a growing subset of the console world now: Fall Guys is the latest game to move to a free-to-play model, and it's brand-new to the Switch. Previous favorite games like Rocket League and Knockout City have moved to free-to-play formats, too. Nintendo has a couple of its own, but my favorite is still Tetris 99.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Avatar: Reckoning - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Avatar: Reckoning, an upcoming free-to-play RPG shooter based on the blockbuster movie, Avatar. Here's a teaser for the new mobile game, in which players will embark on an adventure set on Pandora, featuring a brief look at the world and creatures, characters, and some mechs in action. Developed by Archosaur Games and published by Tencent Games, Avatar: Reckoning aims to release in 2023 on mobile platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Witcher DLC is Coming to Lost Ark This Winter

Lost Ark is receiving The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt-themed DLC that's expected to be released this winter. The DLC was revealed during Lost Ark's summer showcase (that focuses on the South Korean version of the game) and spotted by PCGamesN, it's currently unclear if the DLC will be released for just this version or if it'll hit the western version of Lost Ark too.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Xbox Series X players, you can make the Share button do so much more

Anyone who’s used the Xbox Series X|S controller over an extended period will know the perils of its Share button, but it need not annoy you any longer. The Share button on the Xbox Wireless Controller has a habit of getting in the way at the most inopportune times. As one Redditor (opens in new tab) recently pointed out, its placement between the controller’s View and Menu button makes it all too easy to accidentally tap while you’re playing a game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Makes Xbox 360 Launch Exclusive Free for All Xbox Users

An Xbox 360 game has been made free over on the Microsoft Store, and if you were playing the Xbox 360 at launch in 2005, it may look quite familiar and that's because it was one of the console's launch exclusives. Now, it's free via Xbox Live and can be enjoyed by anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as there is no Xbox Live Gold requirement. How long it will be free for, we don't know. In other words, at the moment of publishing it's free, but this may have changed by the time you're reading this.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Apex Legends’ latest update broke controller support on Xbox Series consoles

Last week, EA’s battle royale shooter Apex Legends launched a “collection event,” which is shorthand for a limited-time setup that is mostly about players buying a bunch of cosmetic items from the in-game store. The only problem is that this time, the massive update has made the game nearly unplayable for many people on consoles.
MLB
SVG

The World's Largest Xbox Series X Has Arrived

The Xbox Series X is an impressive piece of hardware. Boasting the most powerful specs on the current market, the latest Xbox model from Microsoft has helped redefine console gaming through both its performance level as well as consumer-friendly services such as GamePass. Another huge component to the Xbox Series...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Half-Life 2 Is Playable on Nintendo Switch Thanks to New Portal Collection

If there's a will, there is indeed a way and Half-Life 2 fans found a way to get the beloved Valve game up and running on Nintendo Switch. Half-Life 2 is one of the most acclaimed PC games to ever release, partially because it was such a major leap forward for games at that time. It had amazing graphics, a revolutionary physics system, great gameplay, and a captivating story. It went on to spawn several episodic "sequels", but the story never really concluded, as the fabled Half-Life 3 has still never been released. The release of Half-Life: Alyx, a prequel to Half-Life 2, ends by picking up where Half-Life 2: Episode 2 left off, possibly suggesting a continuation is on the way... but no one really knows.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy