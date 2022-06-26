ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Falls To Ole Miss 4-2, Rebels Claim National Title

By News On 6
 2 days ago
The Ole Miss Rebels won its first-ever Men's National Championship in baseball after defeating the Sooners 4-2 in Game 2 of the College World Series on Sunday.

The Oklahoma (45-24) season comes to an end after an unlikely run to the College World Series that began with the Sooners projected to finish 6th in the Big 12.

The back-and-forth matchup had its fair share of highlights, controversies and lead-changes.

The game started as a pitching duel between Oklahoma's Cade Horton and the Rebels' Hunter Elliott. Neither pitcher had allowed a run to score until the sixth inning.

Oklahoma thought it had grabbed a pivotal lead in the top of the sixth, but illegal baserunning took the score off the board and a pop-fly with one out remaining kept OU at zero heading to the bottom of the 6th.

Ole Miss immediately took advantage and hit a home run out of right field for the 1-0 lead.

Right when it seemed like Ole Miss could take full control, Oklahoma responded in the 7th with a flurry of hits and a walk that gave the Sooners a 2-1 lead.

In the 8th, Cade Horton earned his final out of the season before he was replaced by Trevin Michael. Horton finished with 13 strikeouts, 4 hits and 2 runs allowed in 7.1 innings pitched.

Ole Miss capitalized on the opportunity and scored three times, twice from wild pitches, in the 8th to claim the 4-2 victory and a sweep over the Sooners in the MCWS.

