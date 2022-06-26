ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

Hamilton man charged with murder

KCEN TV NBC 6
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPPERAS COVE, Texas — Hamilton resident Christian Carl Carrigan died at a local hospital from a deep wound after being attacked, according to Copperas Cove police. Copperas Cove police received a call Sunday...

www.kcentv.com

