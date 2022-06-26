Hamilton man charged with murder

EARLY – According to the City of Early Police Department: On Friday, June 24, at approximately 3:30 pm, officers made a traffic stop in the 100 block of East Industrial due to expired registration, defective brake lights and an altered license plate. Officers made contact with Brianna Joyce Yoder about the violations and subsequently arrested Yoder for the violation of fictitious license plate. During the inventory of the vehicle, multiple credit cards were located that were not in Yoder’s name, but to three other individuals. Drug paraphernalia and a white-powder substance, that field tested positive for methamphetamines, was also located in the vehicle. Yoder was taken to the Brown County Jail and charged with Fictitious License Plate, Possession of Controlled Substance and Fraudulent Use and Possession of Credit Card Information.

EARLY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO