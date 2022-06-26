Lofts at Brownwood renter wins reduction of charge in golf cart DUI case
By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
2 days ago
A Lofts at Brownwood renter beat a golf cart drunk driving arrest and pleaded no contest to a lesser charge last week in Sumter County Court. Tina Renee Frost, 60, crashed her green Yamaha golf cart at about 8:30 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 1600 block of Shell Point Avenue in...
A Wildwood man was apprehended with marijuana cigars hidden in a shoe in his vehicle. Jaquan Baker James, 26, was driving a gray Honda four-door vehicle shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for having an expired decal on his license plate while driving near the intersection of Interstate 75 and State Road 48 in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle during a traffic stop, the “odor of marijuana” was detected.
A 21-year-old Silver Springs man without a valid driver’s license was arrested after he was spotted driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen. On Saturday, June 25, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a maroon Dodge pickup truck that was traveling near the 7000 block of E Highway 326. The deputy conducted a computer search of the vehicle’s license plate and discovered that it had been reported stolen out of Marion County.
A “traumatized” woman suffered injuries in an attack by a man who trashed an apartment in Lady Lake. Officers were called this past Thursday to the Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 after the woman’s mother became concerned when her daughter did not show up for work, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The mother could not reach her daughter on her cell phone and the daughter did not answer the door of her apartment, so the mother called the phone of her daughter’s boyfriend, 29-year-old Kenly Nicolas. The daughter answered Nicolas’ phone and told her mother she would be coming out of the apartment. Police were on the scene when the daughter came out, and she was “very shaken up, upset, scared” and got into her mother’s vehicle. The woman was “traumatized and fearful,” the report said.
A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly pointing a gun in his girlfriend’s face during an altercation at their home. Tyler Steven Davis, 24, was arrested early Monday morning on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, felony battery and carrying a concealed firearm after the altercation at his home at 402 Cierra Oaks Circle.
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after drinking beer at Sonny’s BBQ at Lake Sumter Landing. Roger Edmond Gagne, 72, who lives at 811 Orchid St. on the Historic Side of The Villages, was driving a red Yamaha golf cart when he was called Friday evening to La Grande Boulevard and La Plaza Parkway, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Gagne had been called to the scene to pick up an acquaintance involved in an unrelated accident.
A Wildwood man was jailed after allegedly threatening his pregnant girlfriend with an AR-15 style BB/pellet gun. Norman Lee Williams Jr., 27, was arrested Monday night at his apartment at Wildwood Commons at 1000 Lee St. on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He told police he...
A man with a disabled veteran license plate was jailed in a road rage incident in The Villages. Nicholas Webster Taylor, 37, who lives at the Lake-Sumter Apartment Homes on County Road, 466, was arrested Friday night on charges of battery following an alleged attack on a 70-year-old man driving a gray transit van in the vicinity of Morse Boulevard and San Marino Drive, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
A Villager who was found passed out in his golf cart after leaving Spanish Springs Town Square earlier this year has been sentenced on a charge of driving under the influence. John Randall Erb, 68, of the Village of Summerhill, was found in his running golf cart at about 11 p.m. May 23 in the parking lot of the Summerhill pool, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The Biloxi, Miss., native said he had been on his way home from Spanish Springs Town Square and “appeared to be confused how he had ended up passed out in his golf cart,” a deputy wrote in the arrest report. Erb performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. He provided breath samples that registered .191 and 198 blood alcohol content.
A man with a criminal history who regularly preaches at a police substation in Wildwood has been arrested after allegedly damaging lampposts. Glenn Ladale Thompson, 44, of Wildwood, was booked Friday at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of criminal mischief. Bond was set at $2,000. Officers discovered...
A Village of Valle Verde resident suspected in multiple area burglaries was arrested after he was tracked by local law enforcement. Tyler Fayconsolo, 23, of 156 Palermo Place, was arrested early Saturday morning along with 18-year-old Terence Freeman Jr. of Leesburg on charges of burglary and prowling. The pair had been suspected of burglaries in Marion County and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office had placed a tracker on their red 2004 Chrysler Sebring. Marion County deputies were working along with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office when the vehicle was tracked to the Clermont area where Fayconsolo and Freeman attempted to burglarize vehicles.
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — A man who was Tased by a Mount Dora Police Sergeant is only talking to Eyewitness News. John Stevens will likely die in prison if he’s convicted for any of the long list of felony charges he faces, including aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude, leaving the scene of a crash and driving while license canceled suspended or revoked.
A Crystal River man was arrested under allegations he shot his home remodeler in the feet after he was asked to pay for the work. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities jailed 61-year-old John David Green the night of Sunday, June 26, on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Green’s arrest affidavit, obtained Tuesday.
A Villager who was apparently served the wrong type of chicken landed in jail after allegedly attacking an employee at a senior living facility. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at about 5:30 p.m. Monday to Sumter Senior Living on County Road 466A after 79-year-old Karen Elaine Linder attacked the server in an “employees only” section of the dining hall at the facility, according to an arrest report.
LAKELAND, Fla. – Two men are being sought by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office for retail theft that happened in Lakeland. The theft occurred at the Circle K store at 2109 West Memorial Blvd in Lakeland, on Sunday, June 19th at about 8:30 a.m. One
An 82-year-old Villager will lose his driver’s license as the result of an arrest on a drunk driving charge last year after leaving Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill. Larry Van Parsons of the Village of Caroline was apparently heading home shortly before 11 p.m. Nov. 20 when he had trouble with the entrance gate at Canal Street and Stillwater Trail, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy arrived, Parsons’ blue Toyota was parked at the gate with its hazard lights flashing. The deputy tried to speak with Parsons, who had trouble with his windows. He ultimately rolled down the vehicle’s rear passenger window to speak to the deputy. Parsons said he was “on his way home from Tierra Del Sol where he had a few drinks before heading home,” the report said. He said he’d consumed two “Ultra lite beers.” He told the deputy he suffers from heart issues and high blood pressure. Parsons struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .139 and .142 blood alcohol content.
A member of the Kling Towing family called for his “personal” tow truck after causing a rear-end collision. Ryan Scott Kling, 31, of Weirsdale, was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence following the crash Friday night in Eustis in which his white SUV rear-ended a red Chevy passenger car driven by a man traveling with his 6-year-old daughter, according to an arrest report from the Eustis Police Department. They were not injured.
A Missouri man was arrested after an alleged attack on a woman at Motel 6 in Wildwood. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called at 1:29 a.m. Sunday to the motel on State Road 44 where they found a woman in the outside parking lot, according to an arrest report. She said she had been in a room standing at the foot of a bed when 60-year-old Scott McManigal of Harrisonville, Mo., kicked her in the face. She had suffered a small cut to the upper lip.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — According to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office, they received reports of a man exposing himself at a Starbucks. OCSO says on May 9 the suspect was reported as exposing himself on a Starbucks patio at 1041 W. Osceola Parkway in Kissimmee. Upon investigation, detectives identified, Enginio...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. — Altamonte Springs police provided new details Tuesday morning about their search for a missing teen. Anaysia Brown, 13, was located late Monday night in Osceola County, according to Altamonte Springs police. Police said Brown was found in good health and has since been reunited with...
