Talented In-State OL Andre Cojoe Commits To Texas

The Longhorns are dominating the recruiting trail this month

AUSTIN - The Texas Longhorns are officially the hottest team in the country in terms of recruiting.

It all started on Thursday when they landed the commitment of the nation's most sought-after recruit, quarterback Arch Manning .

It then continued on Saturday, with the Horns garnering a commitment from linebacker Liona Lefau .

Now Steve Sarkisian has added a third commitment for Sunday alone, with Timberview (Mansfield, TX) offensive lineman Andre Cojoe pledging to the program.

He now joins offensive tackle Connor Stroh , and wide receiver Jonah Wilson on the commitment list, each of whom announced their pledge to the Longhorns on Sunday as well.

Cojoe made his announcement via his personal Twitter account on Sunday afternoon.

Cojoe picked the Longhorns over the likes of other impressive programs such as TCU, Vanderbilt, Arizona State, Houston, Nebraska, Indiana, Oklahoma State, Purdue, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and others.

Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 330 pounds, Cojoe projects on the interior of the offensive line. He has played his entire career on the right side of the line for Timberview, and has seen time at both right guard and right tackle.

Cojoe now becomes the 12th commitment for the 2023 class for Sarkisian and the second offensive lineman overall. He is also the seventh commitment in the month of June alone.

