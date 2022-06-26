Cease, Chicago end O's win streak at four

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease struck out a career-high 13 over seven innings, Gavin Sheets homered and the Chicago White Sox avoided a four-game sweep, hanging on to beat Baltimore 4-3 Sunday after the Orioles scored twice in the ninth inning.

The Orioles, aided by two errors by first baseman José Abreu, loaded the bases against Kendall Graveman with none out before Jonathan Araúz lined an RBI single.

After pinch hitter Rougned Odor struck out, Cedric Mullins cut it to 4-3 with a sacrifice fly. Graveman struck out Trey Mancini for his third save as the White Sox ended a four-game skid, eluding their first four-game sweep at home since Sept. 4-7, 2017 against Cleveland.

The Orioles’ season-high four-game winning streak ended.

Cease (6-3), fifth in the majors in strikeouts coming into the game, kept the Orioles off balance with a high-90s fastball and nasty off-speed pitches. The right-hander allowed four hits, walked one and surpassed his previous high of 11 strikeouts, which he matched in Chicago’s win over Toronto on Tuesday. The only run he allowed came on a homer by Araúz.

Sheets hit a two-run drive against Jordan Lyles in the second. José Abreu singled twice and scored two runs.

Highly touted rookie Lenyn Sosa picked up his first major league hit when he doubled in the third and scored. Seby Zavala added an RBI single in the fourth.

Joe Kelly worked around back-to-back singles by Mullins and Mancini in the eighth. Graveman subbed for Liam Hendriks, who is sidelined with a strained right forearm.

Lyles (4-7) went seven innings, allowing four runs and six hits.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Kyle Bradish (right shoulder inflammation) should be ready to return from the 15-day injured list around the time he is eligible, manager Brandon Hyde said. He was placed on the IL on Thursday after experiencing soreness following a side session a few days earlier.

White Sox: OF Adam Haseley, who was going to be in the lineup, was ill, manager Tony La Russa said.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Tyler Wells (5-4, 3.34 ERA) looks to win his fourth straight start as the Orioles open a three-game series at Seattle. Wells, who tossed five scoreless innings against Washington on Wednesday, is 4-0 in his past five outings. RHP George Kirby (2-2, 3.12) gets the ball for the Mariners.

White Sox: RHP Lucas Giolito (4-4, 5.40) looks to steady himself after posting a 9.47 ERA in his past five starts as the White Sox visit the Los Angeles Angels. RHP Noah Syndergaard (4-6, 3.86) pitches for the Angels.

A’s 5, Royals 3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday.

Brown leads the team in HRs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0.

Kansas City responded in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, including Carlos Santana’s two-run single and a pinch-hit RBI bloop single by Edward Olivares.

Allen then hit his two-RBI single in the seventh, and Cristian Pache added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single.

Oakland starter James Kaprielian gave up three runs on two hits in 5 1/3 innings of work with two strikeouts and four walks. He was chased after giving up a leadoff triple to Nicky Lopez and two walks. Sam Moll allowed all runners to score in the fifth inning.

Oakland relievers Moll, Domingo Acevedo (1-1) and Zach Jackson held the Royals scoreless, and Lou Trivino recorded his fourth save of the year.

Brady Singer (3-3) gave up five runs on seven hits in a career-high 8 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk. All runs came with two outs.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Kansas City placed RHP Josh Staumont (neck strain) on the 15-day injured list and recalled Matt Peacock.

Athletics: Jonah Bride exited the game after colliding with Chad Pinder on Olivares’ hit in the sixth.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Triple-A Las Vegas and LHP Jared Koenig was optioned back to Las Vegas.

Royals: RHP Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and LHP Foster Griffin was optioned to Omaha.

UP NEXT

Kansas City continues a 12-game stretch against AL West opponents, taking on the Texas Rangers. Kris Bubic (1-4, 7.41 ERA) will get the start for the Royals. Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (6-3, 2.97 ERA) will take the mound to open a three-game series against the American League-leading Yankees as part of a 10-game road trip.

Red Sox 8

Guardians 3

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Story drove in two runs to reach 500 career RBIs, Rafael Devers and J.D. Martinez each had three hits and Boston defeated Cleveland for a three-game sweep that extended its winning streak to seven.

Boston had 15 hits and drew 11 walks, its highest total since May 2019. The Red Sox have won 11 of 13 and are 19-4 in June, improving to a season-high 11 games over .500 at 42-31.

Cleveland last lost four straight since a 7-2 trip and hosts AL Central-leading Minnesota in a five-game series starting Monday. The Twins arrive with a two-game division lead.

Rich Hill (4-4) allowed one run, five hits and four walks in six innings, getting double plays in the first, third and fourth.

Story, signed to a $140 million, six-year contract before the season, hit a two-run single in the sixth for a 5-0 lead.

Christian Vázquez had an RBI double in the fourth and Rafael Devers added a run-scoring double in the seventh.

A throwing error by second baseman Andrés Giménez scored a run in the third and a low throw by Giménez on a potential inning-ending double play in the fourth led to another run.

Aaron Civale (2-4) allowed three runs, eight hits and three walks over four innings in his second start since missing a month with left glute tightness.

Gonzalez and Miller drove in runs for Cleveland. which has eight runs in the last four games.

THE PLAN

Duran and closer Tanner Houck, who pitched the ninth in a non-save situation, will not accompany the team to Toronto for its series against the Blue Jays because they aren’t vaccinated for COVID-19. Houck will throw batting practice to Duran at Fenway Park this week.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Red Sox: LHP Chris Sale (broken right rib) will make a rehab start for Double-A Portland on Thursday. He struck out six over 2 2/3 innings for the Florida Complex League Red Sox in his second rehab outing Saturday.

Red Sox: RHP Connor Seabold will start Monday’s series opener in his second major league appearance.

Guardians: RHP Triston McKenzie (4-5, 3.51 ERA) will start Monday after giving up three homers in 4 1/3 innings at Target Field last week.