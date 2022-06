Sha’Carri Richardson lashed out at the media on Sunday after her latest disappointing finish. Richardson finished with a time of 22.47 and placed 10th in the semifinals of the women’s 200m final at the 2022 U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Ore. on Sunday. She failed to qualify for the finals and will not represent Team USA at the World Championships in July.

EUGENE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO