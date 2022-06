For the second time this season, Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder was involved in a scary collision with one of his teammates. The latest incident occurred during the bottom of the sixth inning of the A's 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday when Pinder and rookie second baseman Jonah Bride collided on a pop-up in shallow right field off the bat of Edward Olivares.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO