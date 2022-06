The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a retooling around Damian Lillard. The Blazers shipped away CJ McCollum, Norman Powell and Robert Covington last season, and they just made a move to acquire Jerami Grant this offseason. Joe Cronin and Co. then selected Shaedon Sharpe with the No. 7 pick instead of trading the selection, and now it’s time to look to 2022 NBA free agency.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO