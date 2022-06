Eight cars and two locomotives derailed after an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at a public crossing this afternoon in Missouri. According to Amtrak, the Southwest Chief was carrying 243 passengers and 12 crew members when it collided with a dump truck at around 12:42 p.m. CT near Mendon, Mo., about 100 miles outside of Kansas City.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO