LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia are investigating vandalism at a pregnancy center that discourages women from having an abortion. Lynchburg Police on Saturday said the Blue Ridge Pregnancy Center was spray painted with graffiti. The words “If abortion ain’t safe, you ain’t safe” were written on the walkway leading up to the center, and anarchist symbols were painted on the exterior brick wall.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO