MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Some say the "GetMyBoat" app is like the "Airbnb of Boats." This modern technology, new to our area, lets you rent all kinds of vessels, including pontoons or yachts, starting at $75. There are also charters available on Lake Michigan and surrounding lakes. You can even book captains for your experience. The overall goal is to make boating more accessible.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO