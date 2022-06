Jarren Duran did not travel with the Boston Red Sox for their series against the Toronto Blue Jays and will not play in Monday's game. Duran is not vaccinated and, as a result, is unable to travel with his teammates for their series against the Blue Jays in Toronto. Rob Refsnyder will take his place in the outfield Monday and will bat leadoff.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO