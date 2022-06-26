ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florissant, MO

Hancock and Kelley: Gax tax holiday

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden has called for a gas tax holiday. Why would Republicans be against that?. Audio issues cause Michael Buble to read FOX 2’s …. Blair’s Social Second: How have your air traveling …. Fatal...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Community of Hope

Sometimes a doll is more than just a doll. ‘Camelot’ at The Muny for the first time in 13 years. Audio issues cause Michael Buble to read FOX 2’s …. Blair’s Social Second: How have your air traveling …. Fatal crash in Florissant leads to road closure.
FLORISSANT, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Popular Shave Ice Shop Reopens in Illinois

Polynesian Breeze Shave Ice (5620 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, Illinois; 618-691-1485) shuttered temporarily in 2020 as the COVID-19 pandemic hit, trying to survive the uncertainty the virus brought to many businesses, and remained closed in 2021. But, on a sunny June day this summer, lines formed outside husband-and-wife duo Michele Goldsmith and William Fanene's new shave ice shop location as they opened their windows for the first time in two years.
FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, IL
5 On Your Side

Companion Baking to close a cafe location

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. — Companion Baking announced Tuesday it will close its Maryland Heights cafe location following service Friday, after which founder and owner Josh Allen and his team will renovate the space to support the bakery's manufacturing business. The space, located at 2331 Schuetz Road, is owned by...
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO
advantagenews.com

Handful of local races

A handful of county offices are being contested in this year’s primary election, along with a couple of Riverbend-area county board seats. Michael Turner of Godfrey is challenging incumbent Ray Wesley of Alton on the Republican ticket for the District 7 seat. The neighboring 8th District sees a veteran face off against a political newcomer.
ALTON, IL
stlouiscnr.com

Alberici Promotes Two Executives

St. Louis Contractor Names Phillip Lee Vice President, Operations and. ST. LOUIS (June 27, 2022) – Alberici Constructors, Inc. has promoted two executives to fortify its growth. Phillip Lee has been named vice president, operations, and Doug Engle has been named general manager of Midwest Foundation, Alberici’s marine division. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.6 billion in 2021, including $166 million from St. Louis area projects. The company employs approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft personnel.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

What's brewing in Bethalto?

John Badman|The Telegraph Construction workers were inside and on top of the newly framed Scooter's Coffee building under construction at the corner of Route 140 and Prairie Street in Betalto Monday. Work is progressing on the coffee chain's third Illinois location. Drive-thru coffee stands are already open in Glen Carbon and Jerseyville. The national chain has more than 300 locations in 20 states and sells baked from scratch pastries along with its specialty coffee. (John Badman)
BETHALTO, IL
FOX2now.com

Mechanics to repair city’s broken trash trucks

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city is taking additional steps Monday morning to address the problem of trash not being picked up. The Head of City Streets, Traffic and Refuse, Betherny Williams, shared that she is concerned about the trash collection issue and is doing what she can to solve the problem.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
travelnoire.com

How To Spend 48 hours In Black-Owned St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis is closely linked to blues music, a genre pioneered by Black artists. In addition to being the home of the National Blues Museum, there are venues featuring live blues bands. St. Louis is home to the Gateway Arch, the tallest monument of its kind in the world. The city also takes barbecue and brewery culture seriously, and let’s not get started on baseball!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Two men shot in Alton, Illinois early Tuesday morning

ALTON, Ill. – Two men were shot early Tuesday morning in Alton, Illinois. Reports of a shooting in the Riverfront Park area were reported at approximately 12:47 a.m. Investigators said “several subjects met at this location, at which point an argument occurred. During the argument, several gunshots were fired.”
ALTON, IL
KMOV

New bill could use pandemic relief funds to help St. Louisians access abortions outside Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - On the day the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, St. Louis aldermen introduced a bill to provide funding for increased access to abortion services. Board Bill 61 would create the Reproductive Equity Fund. It would allocate $1 million from the ARPA funds for grants to provide funding for logistical support like transportation, lodging or childcare.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Telegraph

2 shot near Riverfront Park in Alton

ALTON — Two people are being treated in a St. Louis hospital following a shooting near Riverfront Park in Alton. At about 12:47 a.m. Tuesday, Alton Police responded to the area of Riverfront Park for several reports of gunfire. Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido said a preliminary investigation revealed several subjects had met at the location and an argument occurred in which two men were shot.
ALTON, IL
FOX2now.com

St. Louis fire officials warn residents of fireworks safety

St. Louis City officials ask residents to leave the fireworks to the professionals. St. Louis fire officials warn residents of fireworks …. St. Louis County prosecutor wants suspect accused …. Families impacted by fatal MoDOT crash meet with …. Crime negatively affecting Missouri businesses. Child, 2 teens killed in Florissant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CJ Coombs

Out of three regional brands of potato chip companies in Missouri, two have been around for a few decades

Bowl of Red Hot Riplets manufactured by Old Vienna in St. Louis, MO.Ckoerner, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. There is an old potato chip manufacturer at 1 West Industrial Road in Fulton, Missouri known as Backer's Potato Chip Co. It was originally founded in 1931. The company makes 7,000 pounds of chips per hour. Backer's also ships their brand chips across the country including places in Canada and Mexico. Backer's isn't the only regional brand of potato chips manufactured in Missouri.
FULTON, MO
FOX2Now

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area

Cities with the most expensive homes in St. Louis metro area. Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. Given the current state of the real estate market, housing affordability plays a determining role for buyers. As of June 17, 2022, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.25%. As a result of higher mortgage rates across the board, home prices have risen significantly. The typical home value in the United States increased over the last year by +20.9% to $334,141.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

