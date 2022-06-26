Hancock and Kelley: Gax tax holiday

St. Louis Contractor Names Phillip Lee Vice President, Operations and. ST. LOUIS (June 27, 2022) – Alberici Constructors, Inc. has promoted two executives to fortify its growth. Phillip Lee has been named vice president, operations, and Doug Engle has been named general manager of Midwest Foundation, Alberici’s marine division. Alberici is one of the largest privately-held companies in St. Louis and one of the nation’s largest construction firms. Alberici reported revenue of $2.6 billion in 2021, including $166 million from St. Louis area projects. The company employs approximately 3,500 salaried employees and craft personnel.
