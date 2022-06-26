Hancock and Kelley: Gax tax holiday

John Badman|The Telegraph Construction workers were inside and on top of the newly framed Scooter's Coffee building under construction at the corner of Route 140 and Prairie Street in Betalto Monday. Work is progressing on the coffee chain's third Illinois location. Drive-thru coffee stands are already open in Glen Carbon and Jerseyville. The national chain has more than 300 locations in 20 states and sells baked from scratch pastries along with its specialty coffee. (John Badman)

BETHALTO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO