A dare to be great has positioned Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez to potentially run the tables in a division that wasn’t in his sights at the start of the year. Boxing’s youngest reigning champion drew industry wide accolades yet again, the latest heap of praise courtesy of his eighth-round stoppage of former two-time 115-pound champ Srisaket Sor Rungvisai. The 22-year-old Rodriguez floored the Thai southpaw in round seven, closing the show one round later to successfully defend his WBC junior bantamweight title at home Saturday evening on DAZN from Tech Port Arena in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO