DIY fan praises her ‘good idea’ as she uses IKEA mirror as a fancy splashback – but everyone’s saying the same thing

By Abigail Wilson
 3 days ago

A DIY fan has taken to Instagram to show off her ‘good idea’ splashback hack, but not everyone is convinced.

The digital creator, known on Instagram as ‘Mrs L Home’ is currently renovating a 1970s home and posts all things home interior and lifestyle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPZ42_0gMo5cBz00
Mrs L took to Instagram to show off her IKEA splashback hack Credit: Instagram/@mrslhome/
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YFxvZ_0gMo5cBz00
While some Instagram users were impressed with the DIY splashback, others were concerned about the fire risk it poses Credit: Instagram/@mrslhome/

Mrs L and her now-fiancé bought their first home at the age of 19.

Their first property was a small semi-detached, three-bedroom property.

They then saved for their second home and this time wanted to take on a big project.

The couple are all about saving money and doing things themselves, rather than spending hundreds of pounds to get a professional in.

Mrs L is even followed by Stacey Solomon and Mrs Hinch on Instagram, so she must be doing something right.

However, one of her latest videos, showing off her £22 IKEA splashback hack, has left people divided.

The DIY enthusiast recently posted an Instagram reel showing off her IKEA mirror hack.

She explains that her hack has saved her a whopping £578, after she was quoted £600 to have her splashback done by a professional.

She said: “Want a fancy splashback but don’t want to spend the money?

“Honestly think this was such a good idea of mine!

“We have an induction hob so wouldn’t recommend it if you had a gas hob!

“This is called the LETTAN mirror from Ikea which cost us £22.”

Mrs L’s video has clearly impressed many, as it has racked up a whopping 1.8million views.

It has over 1,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

Many Instagram users were left impressed with the woman’s clever DIY hack.

One person said: “I love this idea.”

Another added: “Great idea!!”

A third commented: “I think it’s beautiful. Love mirrored splashbacks in kitchens. Definitely want to watch myself cook also!”

However, many social media users were concerned that it would be unsafe to have mirrored glass around heat.

One Instagram user claimed: “That would crack and smash under the heat from cooking surely.”

Another chimed in: “That’s not tempered /heat resistant glass. That will shatter when you are cooking. Super dangerous.”

One person warned: “It needs to be heat proof I’m sure, if it isn’t you’re taking a big risk of the glass cracking. Don’t do it!”

A fourth person advised: “That isn’t safe to cook against. Not heat resistant so will have to be moved every time you use the hob.”

As well as this, some Instagram users weren’t keen on the constant cleaning that would be involved with this hack.

One user commented: “Forever cleaning the glass, I can do better things with my time.”

Another said: “Errrrmmm that is gonna be a nightmare to keep clean why would you do that?!!!”

But what do you think?

