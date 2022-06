On the eastern end of the state, rice farmers focus on Carolina Gold, grown in fields. In the Piedmont and into the foothills, rice is cultivated in a totally different way by the Hmong, an ethnic group that left Laos and other nearby countries after the Vietnam War and resettled in western North Carolina, drawn to a landscape and a climate that are similar to what they knew back home.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO