Salisbury bars confront late-night brawls, share ‘ban list’

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A bar in downtown Salisbury is sharing its list of banned customers with other saloons in an effort to combat increasing violence at the city’s watering holes.

WBOC-TV reports that recent brawls in Salisbury bars included people using bar stools as weapons against a bouncer.

Alex Scott, owner of “The Brick Room,” said he plans to share a “ban list” of unruly customers with other downtown bars to try to keep the violent patrons out.

Salisbury City Councilwoman April Jackson said she supports the ban list after being shocked by the brawl earlier this month at Mojo’s Urban Eatery.