Md. town’s bars confront late-night brawls, share ‘ban list’
SALISBURY, Md. — A bar in downtown Salisbury is sharing its list of banned customers with other saloons in an effort to...www.pennlive.com
SALISBURY, Md. — A bar in downtown Salisbury is sharing its list of banned customers with other saloons in an effort to...www.pennlive.com
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 2