I’m a busy mum so pre-make and freeze sandwiches for lunches – trolls say I’m lazy but it’s a game changer

By Chloe Morgan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

A SAVVY mum has revealed the clever time and money-saving hack that she swears by every day - and couldn't be without.

Catherine, who posts under the acronym @catherineholmes_life, took to TikTok and shared a short video where a narrator can be heard asking: "Show me the life hack that you randomly saw one day that us now an unconscious a standard practice in your life."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KW4XP_0gMo4EEs00
Catherine has taken to TikTok to share the handy hack that she heard one day and now can't be without Credit: tiktok/@catherineholmes_life
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VH5VS_0gMo4EEs00
The busy mum revealed how she pre-makes and freezes sandwiches ready for packed lunches Credit: tiktok/@catherineholmes_life

In the clip, Catherine can then be seen pulling out a freezer tray filled with pre-made sandwiches.

Sharing her top tip, she explains: "Pre make and freeze sandwiches for pack lunches - pull out on the morning you need them."

Catherine captioned the post: "Game changer."

She goes on to say how her clever hack is also great for keeping the sandwiches cool as they defrost in the bag through the morning.

It wasn't long before the post went viral and racked up over 40,000 views.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrwUr_0gMo4EEs00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HxRnu_0gMo4EEs00

And many took to the comments section, with very mixed opinions.

"That's just lazy," wrote one.

In response, Catherine commented: "Unfortunately I haven’t got time to work full time and also full time as a house wife."

Another penned: "It goes soggy I've tried it before."

However, Catherine replied: "Mine are fine, I don’t use butter though and all the air needs to be out of the bag."

Elsewhere, a further quipped: "My mum used to do this sometimes they didn’t defrost in time I would be tucking into a frozen sandwich."

Meanwhile, others took to the comments section to praise Catherine for sharing her favourite hack.

"Why have I never thought of this? Definitely giving this a go," enthused one.

A second praised: "Absolute lifesaver!! hubby was well impressed and definitely made my week easier with 3 people's sandwiches to make every day."

