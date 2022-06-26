ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas Price

US flight cancelations soar ahead of July 4th weekend

By Ben Kesslen
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Si29Q_0gMo479200

Flight cancelations soared Sunday, casting a dark cloud over approaching Fourth of July weekend travel plans — as airlines and the Federal Aviation Administration sparred over who is to blame.

At least 671 flights had been canceled within, into or out of the US by early Sunday afternoon, according to tracking website Flight Aware . Delta had scrapped 204 flights by 2:30 p.m. EST and Southwest Airlines axed more than 100.

At Baltimore/Washington International Airport, where Southwest has a hub, 10% of all flights were cancelled Sunday. Approximately 4% percent of flights out of  LaGuardia Airport were nixed as well.

An estimated 3.5 million Americans are expected to travel by plane during the upcoming holiday weekend, one of the busiest of the year, according to the American Automobile Association .

The nonprofit group said that despite soaring gas prices, a record 42 million Americans are expected to take road trips for the Fourth of July, in part because of the recent chaos at airports.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZZzvE_0gMo479200
Delta canceled 204 flights by early Sunday afternoon.
AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YKGYg_0gMo479200
3.5 million Americans are expected to fly this July fourth weekend.
Getty Images

Air travel over the busy Juneteenth and Father’s Day weekends earlier this month was hampered by thousands of flight delays and cancellations.

Similar troubles snarled air traffic over Memorial Day weekend and the winter holidays.

To make matters worse, the average price of a plane ticket is currently $201, up 14% from last year, AAA said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p3Pgj_0gMo479200
AAA claims that the price of a plane ticket increased by 14 percent from last year.
Getty Images

Higher prices come as the FAA and major US airlines are pointing fingers at each for others over the ongoing travel chaos .

Airlines said they are contending with shortages of pilots , flight attendants and other key staffers following a wave of layoffs and resignations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Airlines for America, which represents heavyweights like Delta, United and Southwest, also said the delays and cancellations are in part because there is a shortage of FAA air traffic controllers.

But the FAA denied there was a shortage of air traffic controllers and cast doubt on the airline staffing crises claims.

“People expect when they buy an airline ticket that they’ll get where they need to go safely, efficiently, reliably and affordably,” the agency said, according to CNBC. “After receiving $54 billion in pandemic relief to help save the airlines from mass layoffs and bankruptcy, the American people deserve to have their expectations met.”

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Airlines#Flight Attendants#Airlines For America#Delta#Southwest Airlines#Americans#Getty Images Air
TODAY.com

American Airlines says it will stop flying to these 4 airports amid pilot shortage

A pilot shortage has prompted American Airlines to end services beginning in September to some airports in Iowa, New York and Ohio, the company has announced. The services, according to a company statement to NBC News on Wednesday, will cease on Sept. 7 at the Dubuque Regional Airport in Iowa, the Long Island MacArthur Airport and the Ithaca Tompkins International Airport, which are in New York and the Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Ohio.
DUBUQUE, IA
TheStreet

Cruise Line Drops Pre-Cruise Covid-Testing Requirement

No industry suffered like the cruise industry during the pandemic. Yes, airlines, restaurants, theme parks, and hotels took major hits -- some even shutting down for a period -- but none had to stop operating from March 2020 through July 2021. And normal (or at least mostly normal) returned to every other travel industry much faster than it has for cruise lines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Gas Price
InsideHook

A Mystery Illness Is Targeting Tourists at the Grand Canyon

It’s not COVID-19, and it’s not monkeypox, either. So why are hundreds of tourists suddenly getting sick while visiting the Grand Canyon?. According to a new report from The Daily Beast, the park is currently in the throes of an outbreak of a “gastrointestinal illness that closely resembles norovirus,” which, for the uninitiated, is a disease that can cause vomiting, diarrhea, cramping, body aches and mild fever. It’s also highly contagious — you can get it by having direct contact with an infected person, consuming contaminated food or water or touching contaminated surfaces and then putting your unwashed hands in your mouth, per the CDC — and anyone can get it.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pilot calls POLICE to help trapped passengers flee Tui jet after ground crew who took so long to load bags that the flight was cancelled then 'abandoned’ them on the runway at Manchester for three HOURS

A pilot was forced to call the police to help hundreds of passengers disembark an 'abandoned' plane after they were left sat on the runway for three hours due to staff shortages. Holidaymakers were left onboard the aircraft at Manchester Airport on Monday evening, with the TUI flight due to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
cntraveler.com

TSA Is No Longer Scanning Boarding Passes at These Airports

Many airline passengers equate summer travel with snaking lines at airport security. But this year, TSA is adding new technology to speed along even the most congested checkpoints. One such piece of equipment, called a credential authentication technology (CAT) scanner, is programmed to automatically match traveler's ID information to flight manifests. In short: Travelers at dozens of U.S. airports no longer need to show their boarding passes to TSA officers, eliminating one more item that fliers need to scramble for in order to get through security.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Furious passenger whose 16 calls to airline about his lost luggage went unanswered storms past security guards at Melbourne Airport after his Apple Airtags give away the bag's location: 'Is that customer service?'

A passenger who spent weeks trying to find his lost luggage eventually decided to storm an office at Melbourne Airport after the GPS tags, attached to his suitcases, pointed him in the right direction. Shane Miller, a cyclist and IT professional from Ballarat, landed at Melbourne Airport with Singapore Airlines...
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

American Airlines cancels flights to three cities indefinitely over pilot shortage

American Airlines will end services for three US cities after the Labor Day holiday weekend due to a pilot shortage, the latest setback for the aviation industry that has seen a spate of flight cancellations in recent months.The Fort Worth-based company, believed to be the world’s largest airline by fleet size, said it would drop services from the airports of Toledo in Ohio and Ithaca and Islip in New York, starting 7 September.“In response to the regional pilot shortage affecting the airline industry, American Airlines has made the difficult decision to end service,” American Airlines spokeswoman Andrea Koos said...
TOLEDO, OH
Daily Mail

Disabled wheelchair-using grandfather, 64, had to drag himself off Jet2 flight after cabin crew refused to help him due to health and safety rules

A disabled grandfather was forced to drag himself off a plane after cabin crew refused to help him due to health and safety regulations. Elliot Pinsley, 64, a wheelchair user, was told he may have to wait up to 90 minutes to disembark the plane as special assistance staff were too busy to attend to him.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Flying car boss makes ‘world’s first’ commute to work in Jetson craft

The founder of a flying car startup claims to have made the first ever commute to work using an electric vertical takeoff and landing (EVTOL) aircraft.Tomasz Patan, who is also the chief technology officer of Jetson, flew the company’s $83,600 vehicle ONE from his home in Tuscany to work, cutting the usual travel time by car by nearly 90 per cent.The low-altitude flight through the Italian countryside saw Mr Patan pilot the craft just metres above the ground in the one person craft, which resembles a large-scale version of a commercial quadcopter drone.A video of the flight, which took...
AIR TRAVEL
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy