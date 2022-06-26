ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Former NYPD Commissioner Bill Bratton on how to fix crime in NYC

By Cindy Adams
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sk8sU_0gMo40xx00

Bratton says crime is here

Army vet Bill Bratton , who has commanded six police departments, including Boston, Los Angeles and twice NYC’s commissioner, said:

“My own wife was assaulted 11:30 one morning at 57th and Third. Crowded corner on a busy day. So many emotionally disturbed people . . . that this fear is talked about a lot.

“With maybe a thousand disturbed people in a state of millions, Cuomo reduced the number of beds so a judge could put an emotionally disturbed person into custodial care. Politicians refuse to expand that. New Yorkers are punished by those they voted into office and are returning us to insanity.

Gun crime’s up . Politicians rewrite regulations so anybody can apply for a permit. Nothing changes until they rework these rules. It’s the Wild West. More guns, more violence, more suicides. Criminals just steal a gun and use it. Inappropriate use of guns by the law-abiding population and watch shooting incidents increase.

“For small shops steel gates are coming back. Empty storefronts have homeless living in doorways. Legislative action is such that you can shoplift over and over. And the DA won’t prosecute . Steal under a certain amount and you won’t get arrested. There’s no punishment for crimes.

“2018 was New York’s safest year. Fewer than 100,000 serious crimes, 300 murders. The next year Albany’s criminal justice reform screwed it up . Today’s crime wave is blamed on New York politicians. They created it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8WRx_0gMo40xx00
Bratton criticized soft-on-crime district attorneys like Manhattan’s Alvin Bragg for not prosecuting criminals.
Gabriella Bass

“And Manhattan’s DA doesn’t want to put criminals in jail. He’s risking the rest of the population by giving them chances. Sorry, you’re caught with a gun committing a crime? You should go to jail!”

Need more people and training

“For all New York’s issues now, the police department is not large enough. Cops have a hard time protecting themselves for fear of being sued and maybe wrongful arrest. It’s a mess. Law enforcement also has not enough civilian captains — people who see something and say something.

“Officers need training. It’s like not wanting a doctor to give too much chemo or radiation. You want just the right amount to cure you. Same in terms of our risk. You don’t make the patient sicker — just what’s correct. Stop-and-frisk , a great tool, can be moderated. Done away with — but it’s an essential tool. You can’t police without it. The challenge is to do it constitutionally. Within the law. Moderated up and down depending on the crime but it must be here to stay. When I ran the department in the early ’90s we had even more crime.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16iVC2_0gMo40xx00
Bratton called for putting more NYPD officers into the subway system.
Christopher Sadowski
MTA relay

“For subways, more officers need to be in the system . Technology today helps. I’d advocate cameras that monitor in real time from a control room or the conductor’s cab so you’re not reviewing a crime after it happens but before it happens. From the conductor’s cab you can’t see the curve in these trains. It’s a major defect.

“As for recruiting officers, part of the problem was that during COVID the police academy stopped giving tests and the recruiting process. The pool reduced dramatically from our normal 30,000. They’re now in a yearlong process of formulating new exams, so temporarily the department’s down about 1,200 officers. That’ll change.”

Rich jokes

So this chatty barber, from a country near Russia, asked what his customer did. Told, “Writer.” His exclamation, “Writer!? You rich!” Told, “No.” His answer to that, “Anderson Cooper rich!” . . . Also rich might be David Schwimmer. If he needs a haircut, who knows. I know some dollars he earned from “Friends” got spent at Canaletto. The East 60s. Italian dinner. Ask for Elvis.

So didn’t Biden’s note tell him when YOU should head for the head so he doesn’t do on TV like he’s doing to the US?

Only in America, kids, only in America.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
reportwire.org

Eric Adams patrols subways with NYPD cops amid surge in transit crime

New York City’s first transit cop-turned-mayor joined a team of the NYPD’s finest to patrol the subways after dark — and took The Post along for the ride. During more three hours underground, Mayor Eric Adams traveled across Manhattan and Brooklyn, observing the changes that have taken place since he worked the beat.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Carnival Magic fight while at sea investigated by NYPD

NEW YORK - A fight aboard a cruise ship while at sea was under investigation by the NYPD after the ship returned to Manhattan early Tuesday. The Carnival Magic arrived as scheduled at Pier 90 on Manhattan's West Side where it was met by New York City police. According to a Carnival spokesperson, a fight broke out at a nightclub aboard the ship Monday night.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
longisland.com

Rudy Giuliani Assaulted, Sunday, While Campaigning for Son

Rudy Giuliani, 78, was attacked by a worker at a ShopRite on Staten Island on Sunday, while campaigning for Andrew Giuliani, leaving the former NY City mayor shaken. NY gubernatorial candidate Andrew Giuliani has issued the following statement:. “Innocent people are attacked in today’s New York all of the time....
STATEN ISLAND, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Canaletto
Person
David Schwimmer
wwnytv.com

NYC man going to prison for conspiring to transport drugs to north country

SYRACUSE, New York (WWNY) - A New York City man will spend 10 years in federal prison after he admitted to conspiring to transport multiple kilograms of heroin and cocaine to Lewis County from 2014 to 2019. Forty-eight-year-old Shakespeare Cruz was sentenced Monday in a federal court in Syracuse. As...
fox5ny.com

NY police confiscate cars using fake plates to evade tolls

NEW YORK - One apparent byproduct of bringing cashless tolling to bridges and tunnels in the New York area is the apparent rise in motorists driving around with fake license plates. New York state troopers, NYPD cops, DMV officials, and MTA bridge and tunnel officers teamed up on Friday to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Crime#Shooting#Subway#New Yorkers
cityandstateny.com

Another Staten Island secession task force bill, really?

New York City Council Member Joe Borelli wants Staten Island to have another chance at seceding. Reactions, so far, seem to indicate he’s going to need a lot of luck making the improbable a reality. Borelli, who represents City Council District 51 encompassing Staten Island’s South Shore, introduced a...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man breaks woman’s jaw onboard NYC subway train: NYPD

HUNTERS POINT, Queens (PIX11) – A man broke a woman’s jaw when he punched her in the face while onboard a New York City subway train, police said. It happened on a southbound 7 train near the Hunters Point Avenue station in Queens around 2:10 a.m. on June 12, according to the NYPD. The man […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox40jackson.com

NYC primary candidate appointed dead activist to Brooklyn Democratic Party position: report

A New York City primary candidate is under fire for previously appointing a dead activist and several unknown residents to positions in the Brooklyn Democratic Party. Dionne Brown-Jordan is on the ballot Tuesday challenging two-term Democratic Assemblywoman Mathylde Frontus, who represents the 46th Assembly District, which covers all of Coney Island and Sea Gate as well as parts of Bath Beach, Bay Ridge, Brighton Beach, Dyker Heights and Gravesend. Brown-Jordan has served as the Brooklyn district leader for about two years and is the assistant treasurer of the Brooklyn Democratic Party.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Army
yonkerstimes.com

Zeldin for Governor Sign Vandalized with Swastika, Death Threats

On June 26, the campaign of Congressman Lee Zeldin, the Republican Party and Conservative Party designee for Governor who would become the first Jewish Republican Governor of New York, shared with the media one of his campaign signs that were vandalized with antisemetic death threats. The sign was located in Huntington, NY, on Long Island.
HUNTINGTON, NY
wrnjradio.com

Two men charged for conspiracy to distribute 110 kilograms of cocaine

NEW JERSEY – Two New York men were charged Monday with conspiring to distribute approximately 110 kilograms of cocaine as part of an international drug trafficking organization, according to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger. Eddie Velez-Pena, 33, of Yonkers and Robin Medina-Fabian, 38, of the Bronx are charged with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy