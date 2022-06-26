ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Bars, businesses, locals pan Hochul’s plan to raze their Penn Station neighborhood

By Jack Morphet, M'Niyah Lynn, David Meyer
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07D5cA_0gMo3zJs00

Business owners around Penn Station are racked with worry over Gov. Kathy Hochul’s plan to seize and raze properties in the area in order to make way for 10 new skyscrapers.

The state’s Empire State Development Corporation is expected to vote in the coming weeks to approve the plan that officials concede will displace 473 businesses and 128 households.

The scheme, backed by Mayor Eric Adams , would use tax revenues from the new office towers to fund aesthetic renovations at Penn Station, the nation’s largest transit hub.

Local merchants, who have heard only rumblings about the plans, told The Post they’re concerned about what could be in store for their neighborhood.

“This pub is my livelihood and my life basically,” said Angela Reilly, the 68-year-old owner of Molly Wee Pub at Eighth Ave. and 30th Street.

Reilly — who opened the bar with her late husband more than 40 years ago — first heard whispers about the state’s plans to bulldoze her entire block a year ago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDOPd_0gMo3zJs00
New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s plan to renovate Penn Station involves destroying surrounding properties to make room for ten new skyscrapers.
New York Governor's Office

But she has not been officially notified of the fate of a building she owns, which houses the pub and seven residential tenants who live above .

“They need to renovate Penn Station but they don’t need to take away the whole block,” she said.

Hochul inherited the effort from ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo. In November, she said the state had reduced the size of the towers by 7 percent — but did not walk back Cuomo’s plan to side-step the city’s zoning process to seize and destroy privately owned buildings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkHrk_0gMo3zJs00
The Molly Wee Pub is one of 473 businesses that is expected to be displaced by this plan.
Matthew McDermott

Neighborhood groups and government watchdogs have accused the governor of diverting billions in much-needed tax revenue that would now instead line the pockets of property developer Vornado Realty Trust. Vornado CEO Steven Roth and his family have given tens of thousands of dollars to Hochul’s reelection campaign.

“There should be enough room to have the best of old and new. They just don’t want to hear that,” said Samuel Turvey, a lawyer fighting the project under the moniker ReThinkPennStationNYC. “They’re like locusts, they have this insatiable appetite.”

Turvey’s group pegs the number of residences and businesses to be impacted at 6,000 and 2,000, respectively — much higher than the state’s estimates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s9DeD_0gMo3zJs00
Owner of the Molly Wee Pub Angela Reilly says the bar is her life.
Stefan Jeremiah for New York Post

Other historic structures that would be demolished under the plan include the Hotel Pennsylvania on Seventh Avenue, the Gimbel’s Skybridge over 32nd Street and a church that’s home to several Franciscan friars.

Rocker Steve Marshall, 71, fears New York will lose a piece of music history if his soundproof recording studio — where Madonna laid down tracks before she was a one-name celebrity — were to be destroyed. The studio overlooking Madison Square Garden used to be one of 100 on West 30th Street.

“Almost every major musician in New York has either lived, rehearsed or recorded on West 30th Street,” he said.

When Marshall moved into the building in 1976, punk rock band Ramones drummer Tommy Ramone lived on the 2nd floor while Eric Clapton, Roberta Flack and Paul Simon’s drummer Steve Gadd lived on the 15th floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u1tMr_0gMo3zJs00
The historic Hotel Pennsylvania will be demolished if the plan goes through.
Getty Images

“I feel like Jennifer Lawrence in ‘Don’t Look Up’ running around warning people not to knock down these buildings with so much music history,” Marshall added, referring to the 2021 Netflix movie.

Up the street at 307 West 30th Street is a brownstone from 1876 that stores the genealogy records for more than 100,000 Lithuanians who moved to the US from 1886 to 2012.

The nonprofit Lithuanian Alliance of America (LAA) has occupied the brownstone for the past 112 years. The location was the first port of call for newly arrived Lithuanian immigrants before they boarded trains at Penn Station bound for coal mines in Pennsylvania, steel mills in Pittsburgh or stock yards in Chicago.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dVrhb_0gMo3zJs00
If the plan goes through New York City will lose Gimbel’s Skybridge.
Wikipedia

“If we lost this building, we would lose our history,” LAA board member Antanas ‘Tony’ Dambriunas said. “More than 100 years of our history and culture would be gone. Generations of memories would be gone. It would hurt.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R8Tcv_0gMo3zJs00 Hochul admin negotiating Penn Station deal in secret, watchdog charges

The Molly Wee isn’t the only storied watering hole threatened by the redevelopment.

After serving beers for 17 years inside Penn Station, sports bar Tracks was turfed out in 2019 to make way for the current renovations. The owners were not financially compensated by the state.

Three days after Tracks owners reopened their bar across the street from Penn Station, Cuomo released plans to bulldoze Tracks’ new home on West 31st between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. If Tracks is kicked out again to make way for new office towers, the bar owners will not be able to afford to start over for a third time.

“We may get thrown out by the MTA again,” co-owner Michael O’Brien said. “After COVID, and with the economy like it is, we could not afford to open a third place.”

“It’s been a long road and it is all very uncertain, which is frustrating.”

ESD spokesman Matthew Gorton said the plan set for a vote by ESD does not actually entail any property seizure — because the properties not already owned by the developers will be dealt with separately by whichever authority gets tasked with expanding Penn Station southward.

“Whichever Railroad entity is responsible for displacement, should it come to that, will need to provide relocation assistance in strict compliance with applicable laws and procedures,” Gorton said in an email.

The properties already owned by Vornado contain about 150 different businesses that will shutter when the developer builds its skyscrapers, with hundreds of employees.

O’Brien, the owner of Tracks, expects to know more after the primary election wraps up on Tuesday. ESD’s board will vote on the plan in July 2022, Gorton said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rj4pO_0gMo3zJs00
Abe Figuero, a regular at The Molly Wee Pub tells The Post that he considers the bar to be his second home.
Matthew McDermott

Barfly Abe Figuero, 73, has been drinking at the Molly Wee Pub since 1988, which has become a “second home.” He threw his retirement party there earlier this month.

“Check the hearts of the people in this neighborhood and they’ll be devastated to lose this pub,” Figuero said.

“The people here have become like family.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
untappedcities.com

Top 10 Secrets of Industry City, Brooklyn

Industry City in Sunset Park, Brooklyn is known for its plethora of design stores and innovative dining locations, set within a predominantly minority community of Chinese and Hispanic residents. Visitors have the opportunity to shop at one of its more than fifty retail locations, including outlets for ABC Carpet & Home, Restoration Hardware and Design Within Reach, before taking time to relax in its courtyards which offer access to mini-golf, fire pits, and outdoor yoga classes. The facility also serves as a prime location to view thought-provoking public art installations, listen to live Latin music, and participate in workshops.
BROOKLYN, NY
therealdeal.com

Billionaires’ Row landlord fed up with outdoor dining

UPDATED June 27, 2022, 5:39 p.m.: Some landlords have embraced outdoor dining to save their struggling tenants, but one Billionaires’ Row building owner is decidedly not a fan. The restaurants renting space at the Osborne have turned the landmarked apartment building into a “three-ring circus,” the owner declares in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
New York City, NY
Business
New York City, NY
Government
caribbeanlife.com

Adams parties with thousands at ‘Soiree Dans Le Parc’

New York Mayor Eric Adams was among more that 3,000 New York revelers on June 4, who descended on the waterfront at Brooklyn’s Army Terminal, Pier 4, for the fourth installment of the Brooklyn All-White Outdoor Popup Dinner Party “Soiree Dans Le Parc” that returned to the calendar after a brief hiatus due to the COVID 19 pandemic.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Literary Hub

What Institutional Neglect Did to a New York City Resort Community

One springtime afternoon, my partner Scott and I drive to Beach 20th Street and Plainview Avenue, at the foot of the Rockaway Peninsula in Far Rockaway, Queens. We go exploring the Edgemere section of the Rockaways, running from present-day Beach 32nd Street to Beach 56th Street. The Edgemere Hotel, built in 1895, gave the area its name and could welcome 400 guests at a time. At its height, this land boasted over 60 hotels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

NYC DOT to Start Construction on BQE in March of 2023

In a briefing to Brooklyn’s Community Board 6, New York City’s Department of Transportation said that work on the aging Brooklyn Queens Expressway will start in about nine months, in March of 2023. As has extensively been reported, former Mayor Bill de Blasio was the first to announce...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Dealerscope

Joe Friedman, Legendary New York City Retailer, Dies at 76

Joe Friedman, co-founder of long-time New York City music retailer, J&R Music World, has passed away at 76 years old. He co-founded J&R in 1971 with his wife, Rachelle. “J&R was just that: Joe and Rachelle. Although we were married for 50 years, we used to joke that it was actually 100 because we worked together, too,” Rachelle reflected. “It was a beautiful partnership and marriage because Joe was a brilliant, charismatic, funny, kind, generous, and visionary man. I miss him every day. The outpouring of love and respect—not to mention funny stories—I have received from former J&R employees is a true testament to how much he meant to all of us.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roberta Flack
Person
Kathy Hochul
Person
Andrew Cuomo
947wls.com

New York is getting their own “Bean” Statue

Chicago isn’t going to be the only one touting a very reflective bean-shaped statue…. New York is getting their own “Bean.” Artist Anish Kapoor, the sculptor of, “Cloud Gate” (better known as The Bean) has been commissioned to make another iconic bean-like sculpture. The new sculpture, currently unnamed, is said to resemble that of a half bean or a deflating balloon.
CHICAGO, IL
New York YIMBY

Demolition, Excavation Continue for Extell’s Potential Supertall at 570 Fifth Avenue in Midtown, Manhattan

Demolition is progressing at 570 Fifth Avenue, the site of a potential supertall skyscraper in Midtown, Manhattan. Developed by Extell, the tower could reach an architectural height of 1,100 feet tall with 78 stories in a 1,462,174-square-foot mixed-use hotel and residential scheme. As an office tower, the building would stand 860 feet tall with 47 stories and 1,543,759 square feet. 46/47 Owner LLC is the owner and ALBA Services is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of West 46th Street and Fifth Avenue.
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penn Station#Eighth Ave
architecturaldigest.com

12 Best Hudson Valley and Catskills Hotels and Cabins

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. While tourists might flock to New York City year round, there are tens of thousands of miles of New York to be explored...
HUDSON, NY
PLANetizen

New York City Approves Rent Hikes on Rent-Stabilized Apartments

“A New York City panel that regulates the rents for roughly one million rent-stabilized apartments approved the highest increases in almost a decade on Tuesday, after property owners said they were being pinched by taxes and rising expenses.” As reported by Mihir Zaveri in The New York Times, the Rent Guidelines Board voted to raise rents by 3.25 percent for one-year leases and 5 percent for two-year leases, affecting around two million New Yorkers. According to a separate article in Bloomberg, only 23 percent of New York residents can currently afford the city’s median rent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Norse airline changes course – shifts from Stewart to JFK

NEW YORK – When Norse Atlantic Airways applied to the US Department of transportation to provide international service to the United States, it specifically named New York Stewart International Airport as one of three facilities it would serve. At some point after the airline won approval, it switched from...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Netflix
BoardingArea

We Love This Cheap NYC Transportation Most People Don’t Know About

Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
41K+
Followers
33K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy