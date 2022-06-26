ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

How Chelsea could line up next season with Cristiano Ronaldo in attack as ‘Man Utd star’s agent holds transfer talks’

By Dylan Terry
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

CHELSEA could remarkably begin the 2022/23 season with Cristiano Ronaldo leading the line at Stamford Bridge.

Shocking reports emerged on Saturday that the Portuguese superstar's agent Jorge Mendes met with new Blues owner Todd Boehly last week and discussed a possible move for his client.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3am9Ep_0gMo3wfh00
Ronaldo's agent has reportedly held talks with Chelsea about a possible move Credit: EPA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P7Ada_0gMo3wfh00
How Chelsea could line up next season with five new signings
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8uzL_0gMo3wfh00
Tuchel is hoping to bring in several new faces following a number of departures Credit: PA

Ronaldo is thought to be happy to stay at Manchester United for the beginning of a new era under Erik ten Hag.

However, he is also reportedly concerned about the lack of summer transfer business the Red Devils have managed so far - with not a single player arriving.

And the links to Chelsea have raised many eyebrows, not least from Blues supporters who will be pondering how Ronaldo's arrival would leave their starting line-up.

The ex-Real Madrid and Juventus man would undoubtedly be the focal point of the attack - particularly given the recent departure of Romelu Lukaku as he returned to Inter Milan on loan.

He could well be joined by two more new forward players either side of him in the form of Raheem Sterling and Ousmane Dembele.

Manchester City man Sterling is said to be near the top of Thomas Tuchel's wishlist as he looks to entice the England international into a move to London.

And Barcelona star Dembele is another player being closely monitored by Chelsea as his contract at the Nou Camp expires later this month.

This could prove bad news for both Timo Werner and Kai Havertz.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

In the midfield, Tuchel still has a plethora of options to choose from including Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho and Mason Mount - who can also play in the front three.

Jorginho has been linked with a move away this summer, although he does not appear to be close to leaving at this time.

Edouard Mendy will almost certainly remain Tuchel's No1 in between the sticks.

But the defence is preparing for a shake-up.

Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have both already left on free transfers.

And Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso could follow them in the coming weeks.

Juventus and Holland centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has been linked with a move to Chelsea - though they will have to fend off interest from Man Utd.

Reece James, Thiago Silva and Trevoh Chalobah are expected to keep their places.

But, with the potential loss of Alonso and Ben Chilwell continuing to recover from his cruciate injury, Chelsea are looking at the possibility of signing Stuttgart left-back Borna Sosa.

If all five transfers are completed then the Blues will once again be considered Premier League title contenders alongside the ever-present Manchester City and Liverpool.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Timo Werner
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Borna Sosa
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Thiago Silva
Person
Thomas Tuchel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Barcelona#Portuguese#The Red Devils#Juventus#Sterling#Nou Camp
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo tempted by transfer to this Premier League club

Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly tempted by the prospect of a move to Chelsea this summer. While Ronaldo enjoyed a successful campaign back at Manchester United from an individual perspective, there’s no denying that the Red Devils fell miserably short of expectations. As a result, Man United will NOT be...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Madrid, Spain
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The US Sun

Watch incredible footage of Man Utd legend Roy Keane slamming young Cristiano Ronaldo for not tracking back in training

AN incredible clip has resurfaced taking Manchester United fans on a trip down memory lane during Cristiano Ronaldo's humble beginnings. Ronaldo is now known as one of the greatest footballers of all time having established himself as a United and Real Madrid legend - something that led to five Ballon d'Or awards along the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

Chelsea braced for Levi Colwill transfer bid from Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl looks to add to youth revolution

SOUTHAMPTON are considering a move for Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill as Ralph Hasenhuttl looks to continue his youth revolution. The Saints have already snapped up two young players this summer in Gavin Bazunu - a goalkeeper from Manchester City - and 20-year-old defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, who arrived from German club Vfl Bochum.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
Yardbarker

Juventus offered opportunity to sign world’s most expensive player

Juventus are claimed to have been offered the chance to sign Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain this summer. The Old Lady are currently on the lookout for attacking options this summer, with both Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala ‘s departures leaving us short up front. One who would undoubtedly be...
SOCCER
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
545K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy