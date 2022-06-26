ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Brown, Allen boost A's in 5-3 win over Royals

ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=007wTQ_0gMo3uuF00

Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday.

Brown leads the team in HRs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0.

“I’ve faced (Royals starter Brady Singer) quite a few times now and I felt confident going in,” Brown said. “I knew what I wanted to do with my approach and I worked out well today.”

Kansas City responded in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, including Carlos Santana’s two-run single and a pinch-hit RBI bloop single by Edward Olivares.

Allen then hit his two-RBI single in the seventh, and Cristian Pache added an insurance run in the ninth with an RBI single.

“It was a two-out rally in the seventh,” Oakland manager Mark Kotsay said. “... We had some momentum and for Nick to drop one into centerfield like that, we haven’t been getting many of those types of hits. It was good to see a ball fall in for us and give us a lead there.”

The win clinched the series, snapping an eight-series losing streak for the A’s. It was also the first time Oakland won back-to-back since May 24 and 25 at Seattle; the A's had lost 30 of their last 39 games.

Oakland starter James Kaprielian gave up three runs on two hits in 5 1/3 innings of work with two strikeouts and four walks. He was chased after giving up a leadoff triple to Nicky Lopez and two walks, and Sam Moll allowed all those runners to score.

“Overall, I would say the performance (from Kaprielian) was really good,” Kotsay said. “He almost ended up on the wrong side of it with a fluke hit that falls in thankfully we were able to get him off the hook and get him a win.”

Oakland relievers Moll, Domingo Acevedo (1-1) and Zach Jackson held the Royals scoreless, and Lou Trivino recorded his fourth save of the year.

Brady Singer (3-3) gave up five runs on seven hits in a career-high 8 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk. All runs came with two outs. Singer became the first Royal to lose a start of at least 8 1/3 innings since Danny Duffy in July 2017.

“Brady was terrific. Couldn’t ask for anything more,” Royals manager Mike Matheny said. “So close to that being at least seven with just two runs. He did everything we needed him to do and he was efficient and so close.”

Kansas City dropped its sixth consecutive rubber game at home, dating back to September.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Royals: Kansas City placed RHP Josh Staumont (neck strain) on the 15-day injured list and recalled Matt Peacock.

Athletics: Jonah Bride exited the game after colliding with Chad Pinder on Olivares’ hit in the sixth.

ROSTER MOVES

Athletics: Recalled LHP Sam Selman from Triple-A Las Vegas and LHP Jared Koenig was optioned back to Las Vegas.

Royals: RHP Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Omaha and LHP Foster Griffin was optioned to Omaha.

UP NEXT

Athletics: Oakland’s Paul Blackburn (6-3, 2.97 ERA) will take the mound Monday to open a three-game series against the American League-leading Yankees as part of a 10-game road trip. LHP Jordan Montgomery (3-1, 2.97) will pitch for New York.

Royals: Continue a 12-game stretch against AL West opponents, taking on the Texas Rangers. Kris Bubic (1-4, 7.41) will get the start against Texas LHP Martin Perez (5-2, 1.96).

———

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Rockies try to keep home win streak alive, host the Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers (45-26, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (31-42, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Tyler Anderson (8-0, 3.00 ERA, .96 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-5, 3.95 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -207, Rockies +174; over/under is 11...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Pinder in another scary collision during A's-Royals game

For the second time this season, Athletics outfielder Chad Pinder was involved in a scary collision with one of his teammates. The latest incident occurred during the bottom of the sixth inning of the A's 5-3 win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium on Sunday when Pinder and rookie second baseman Jonah Bride collided on a pop-up in shallow right field off the bat of Edward Olivares.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Rangers visit the Royals to begin 3-game series

Texas Rangers (34-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-45, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Martin Perez (5-2, 1.96 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 71 strikeouts); Royals: Kris Bubic (1-4, 7.41 ERA, 1.79 WHIP, 31 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -138, Royals +117; over/under is 8...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Yardbarker

Royals Call Up 1B Prospect Vinnie Pasquantino

The No. 3 prospect in the Royals organization, Pasquantino's star has been shining bright as just about anyone's in Minor League Baseball. In 69 games with the Triple-A Omaha, the 24-year-old is slashing .280/.372/.576 with a 144 wRC+, 18 home runs and 67 RBIs. After hitting .291 at High-A Quad Cities and .310 at Double-A Northwest Arkansas in 2022, Pasquantino has picked back up right where he left off in 2022 and took Triple-A by storm until finally being promoted to the big-league club.
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Royals' Edward Olivares sitting Sunday

The Kansas City Royals did not include Edward Olivares in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Olivares will take the afternoon off while Kyle Isbel makes a start in right field and bats seventh. Olivares missed a chunk of time this season with a quad strain, but...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cam Gallagher back to Kansas City's bench Sunday

The Kansas City Royals did not include Cam Gallagher in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Gallagher will move back to the bench Sunday as MJ Melendez takes over at catcher after a game as the designated hitter. Ryan O'Hearn will fill the DH spot for today's game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Singer
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Josh Staumont
Person
James Kaprielian
Person
Mike Matheny
Person
Sam Selman
Person
Chad Pinder
Person
Domingo Acevedo
Person
Sam Moll
Person
Danny Duffy
Person
Nick Allen
Person
Jackson Kowar
FOX Sports

Royals to break losing streak in matchup with the Rangers

Texas Rangers (35-37, second in the AL West) vs. Kansas City Royals (26-46, fifth in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (3-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 68 strikeouts); Royals: Jonathan Heasley (1-3, 4.14 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 32 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -146, Royals +126; over/under is 9...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ABC News

ABC News

716K+
Followers
162K+
Post
395M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy