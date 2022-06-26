ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

National champs! Ole Miss beats Oklahoma, wins first College World Series title after remarkable turnaround

By Nick Suss, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26kQRi_0gMo3SO100

OMAHA, Neb. — Of all the Ole Miss baseball teams, in all of coach Mike Bianco's 22 years, after all the ups and downs and heartbreaks and close losses and tribulations and downright bummers, this is the team that finally brings a trophy back to Oxford.

This Ole Miss baseball team won a national championship. The 2022 Rebels defeated Oklahoma 4-2 in comeback fashion Sunday, seizing three runs in the eighth inning to bring home the first NCAA-recognized men's sports championship in school history.

This team , that fell from No. 1 in the polls in March to 7-14 in SEC play and in jeopardy of missing the conference tournament on May 1.

This team , that benched all of its starting pitchers in April and had to rely on a junior college transfer and a freshman to save its season.

PARTY ON: How Ole Miss fans celebrated College World Series title

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get latest news and analysis in your inbox

This team , that lost four straight series in April, lost clean-up hitter Kevin Graham for a month to a wrist injury, lost sophomore Calvin Harris to an oblique injury when he was batting .524 and lost transfer portal pitchers Jack Washburn and John Gaddis to an ankle injury and an appendectomy in April.

This team , that was the last at-large bid selected into the NCAA Tournament.

This team is the last team standing. Champions of the world. The team that brings Oxford back the trophy it so dearly wants.

"There's so much to be said about how much we overcame this year, how much we had to fight through, how much we had to pick each other up and never let ourselves get too down," senior captain Tim Elko said. "This story of our season is going to be told for years and years and years to come. This is the best Ole Miss baseball team in history, and it feels so good, and it's an honor to be a part of it."

It's impossible to overstate the improbability of all this. Ole Miss wasn't just bad two months ago. The Rebels were so bad they were making bad teams look good. Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi State took series from the Rebels in three consecutive weeks and then all missed the NCAA Tournament.

Then, after May 1, something clicked. The Rebels won 18 of their last 22 games, outscoring their opponents 160-74. Ole Miss went 10-1 in 11 NCAA Tournament games, pitching three shutouts and averaging 7.5 runs per game.

Everything culminated in five wins at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, matching the number of College World Series the Rebels had in their history before this trip.

"Life is tough, and there's bad things that happen to everybody," Bianco said. "Good people, bad things happen. These guys have worked really hard, and I think they've showed a lot of people that you can fall down, you can stumble and you can fail, but that doesn't mean you're a failure. If you continue to work hard, you continue to push and you continue to believe, as Tim said, you can accomplish anything."

Closer Brandon Johnson recorded the last out of Sunday's decisive win. He struck out the side on 14 pitches, then blacked out. The senior said he usually has a choreographed celebration for every save. This time, he had nothing. After all the team had been through, he felt nothing. No performance. No celebration. Just pure, uninterrupted shock.

Then his teammates spilled out of the dugout and came chugging his direction. Senior Ben Van Cleve cautioned his teammates to get ready for pain. He warned them they might have to endure three or four minutes of discomfort on the bottom of the pile because it wasn't moving.

Graham's emotions oscillated between shock and exhilaration. One moment he looked dumbfounded. The other he was crying.

Dylan DeLucia, the tournament's Most Outstanding Player was all smiles. He greeted his family down the first base line with spinning hugs and promises to party.

Senior Max Cioffi is one of the few players who's been on the team since 2018. He endured a home regional loss as a national seed his freshman year, a super regional loss one win short of Omaha his sophomore year, the elimination of his junior season by COVID-19, a Tommy John surgery that took away his senior season and all the ups and downs of 2022.

Through all that, Cioffi knows this team is the one that won it all.

"There was just so much failure," Cioffi said. "We were so close for so long. Gosh. But I tell you what, it's worth it. It sure is worth it."

Contact Nick Suss at nsuss@gannett.com and follow on Twitter @nicksuss .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: National champs! Ole Miss beats Oklahoma, wins first College World Series title after remarkable turnaround

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Sports
Local
Nebraska College Sports
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
College Sports
State
Alabama State
Omaha, NE
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports analyst names biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC West in 2022

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee picked Mississippi as Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC West in 2022. Sallee did not pick Texas A&M, who defeated Alabama in October 2021, to be the biggest threat to Alabama’s SEC West title run. Ole Miss went 10-3 in 2021 and finished with a 6-2 conference record. In 2021, Ole Miss won 10 games for the first time since 2015.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners get commitment from 2023 O-lineman

It didn’t take long for 2023 offensive line prospect Heath Ozaeta to decide where he wanted to play college football once he received a scholarship offer from the Oklahoma football program. Ozaeta, a 6-foot, 6-inch, 296-pound O-lineman from Washington state, received an offer from the Sooners on June 22....
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
saturdaydownsouth.com

Dylan DeLucia named Most Outstanding Player as 7 SEC players make College World Series All-Tournament team

Dylan DeLucia and the Ole Miss Rebels celebrated the College World Series title on Sunday, and they were well-represented on the All-Tournament Team. DeLucia named Most Outstanding Player after he made 4 starts, DeLucia went 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA, including a clutch complete game shutout performance to lead Ole Miss into the title series. DeLucia allowed one earned run, and struck out 17 without a walk in 16 2/3 innings.
OXFORD, MS
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oddsmakers have Oklahoma Favored to Win Big 12

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the NCAA football season, and the polls and odds are starting to round into shape. Online sportsbooks nationwide have high hopes for the Oklahoma Sooners’ 2022 campaign. This will certainly be a transitional year in Norman with Lincoln Riley...
NORMAN, OK
wcbi.com

Ole Miss fans flood The Grove to welcome CWS champion Rebels

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – The celebration has not stopped since Brandon Johnson got that final out Sunday to bring home Ole Miss Baseball’s first national championship. Hundreds of Rebels fans packed the Grove Monday to welcome home the 2022 College World Series Champions. Mike Bianco and his national...
OXFORD, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Baseball#College Baseball#Oxford#Rebels#Sec#The Ncaa Tournament
The Spun

Look: Major Umpire Controversy At College World Series

Ole Miss is a couple of innings away from closing out the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. A controversial umpire ruling in the top of the sixth inning might help the Rebels get there. Oklahoma appeared to get a run on the board with a squeeze play. However, the...
OMAHA, NE
yukonprogressnews.com

Severe Storme Warning!

A Yukon High School graduate has risen quickly to become a well-respected broadcast journalist and familiar face on local newscasts. Just 25, Storme Jones has taken the Oklahoma City television news market by storm as he chases stories – wherever they lead him and his viewers. “I have been...
YUKON, OK
okcfox.com

What to know before heading to the polls in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Tuesday, Jun. 28 is primary election day in Oklahoma. Voters will be deciding who their parties' nominees will be to go up for election in November, among other ballot measures. The Oklahoma State Election Board recommends that voters double-check their polling places as a...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

514K+
Followers
53K+
Post
224M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy