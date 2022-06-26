ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

MUNA releases its latest album just in time for summer

By Stephen Thompson
WAMU
 2 days ago

With electro-pop dance tracks, the...

wamu.org

Kerrang

Album review: ONI – Loathing Light

Sometimes the hardest road is the only one that leads to your destination. For Jake Oni, the frontman and mastermind behind this eponymously named outfit, this meant walking that very path – taking back control of both music and his life. Debut album Ironshore, released way back in 2016, wasn’t a bad record, but Jake ended up feeling like a passenger – and that’s a real problem when a band is named after you.
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Gorillaz and Thundercat Share New Song “Cracker Island”: Listen

Gorillaz have enlisted Thundercat for the new song “Cracker Island.” The single is produced by Greg Kurstin, Gorillaz, and Remi Kabaka Jr. Check it out below. The fictional band has lately been asking fans to join something called “The Last Cult,” and cartoon bassist Murdoc Niccals is the cult’s “self-appointed Great Leader,” according to a press release. “It’s nice to be back, I’m well into our new tune, it brings back weird and scary memories of stuff that hasn’t happened yet,” singer 2-D said in a statement.
MUSIC
jambroadcasting.com

Christina Perri sets live shows, releases new single from upcoming album

Christina Perri is taking to the stage to promote her upcoming album a lighter shade of blue, which will now be released on July 15. Christina has scheduled three intimate shows: One at World Café in her hometown of Philadelphia on July 20, one on July 15 at LA’s Hotel Café and one on July 18 at New York City’s Bowery Ballroom. For tickets, visit christinaperri.com.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NME

Watch aespa’s music video for ‘Life’s Too Short’

K-pop girl group aespa have released the music video for their first-ever English single, ‘Life’s Too Short’. In the 2000s-themed visual, the girl group brush off drama and negative comments and focus on the good things in their life. The quartet enjoy their lives, eschewing social media to throw a sleepover, go for karaoke and attend photoshoots.
MUSIC
Guitar World Magazine

John Petrucci: Hearing Steve Morse play for the first time was a "life-changing" moment

During the chat, the two shred titans revealed their admiration for one another, with Petrucci citing the first time he heard Morse's playing as a "life-changing" moment. Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player (opens in new tab). Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder (opens in new tab) and Unrecorded (opens in new tab). Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.
MUSIC
NME

See Avril Lavigne recreate the ‘Let Go’ album cover for its 20th anniversary

Avril Lavigne has recreated the iconic cover art of her debut album ‘Let Go’ to mark its 20th anniversary – watch the video below. On TikTok, Lavigne shared a video of her revisiting the Canal Street location in New York where she shot the cover for ‘Let Go’. The video – soundtracked by Simple Plan’s ‘I’m Just A Kid’, which TikTok users have been using while recreating old photos – ends by transitioning from the current-day shot to the iconic 2002 image of the moody 18-year-old singer.
CELEBRITIES
Pitchfork

Nnamdï Announces New Album Please Have a Seat, Shares New Song: Listen

Chicago producer and multi-instrumentalist Nnamdï has announced a new album. It’s called Please Have a Seat and it is due October 7 via Secretly Canadian and Sooper Records, marking his debut on the former label. The lead single, “I Don’t Wanna Be Famous,” comes with an Austin Vesley–directed video in which Nnamdï is harassed by paparazzi and obsessive fans. Nnamdï has also announced a fall U.S. tour, kicking off in Iowa October 18. Check out the new single and the full list of tour dates below.
RETAIL
The Guardian

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas team up for Spanish venture

One is an award-winning composer whose musicals have been staged the world over. The other, an Oscar-nominated actor whose career has crisscrossed continents, genres and languages. Andrew Lloyd Webber and Antonio Banderas are joining forces in an attempt to launch musicals, stage plays and live entertainment aimed at Spanish-speaking audiences...
MOVIES
Guitar World Magazine

Learn the many guitar styles of Joe Satriani with this blockbuster lesson

When it comes to instrumental rock guitar, Joe Satriani is one of the best loved and most revered of all. Unlike many guitarists to emerge from the ‘golden era’ of shred, with Joe it was always and remains melody first, as he crafted album after album of hook-ladened instrumentals.
MUSIC

