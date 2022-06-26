ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Mississippi wins first CWS title by sweeping Oklahoma

By ERIC OLSON
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INS6L_0gMo2t3j00
APTOPIX CWS Oklahoma Mississippi Baseball Mississippi's Jack Washburn, right, leaps on top of the team pile in celebration of their 4-2 victory over Oklahoma in Game 2 of the NCAA College World Series baseball finals, Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Omaha, Neb. Mississippi defeated Oklahoma 4-2 to win the championship. (AP Photo/Rebecca S. Gratz) (Rebecca S. Gratz)

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — The last team to get into the NCAA baseball tournament was the last team standing.

Mississippi scored twice on wild pitches in a three-run eighth inning and the Rebels won their first national baseball title, sweeping Oklahoma in the College World Series finals with a 4-2 victory Sunday.

The Rebels (42-23) became the eighth national champion since 2009 to come out of the Southeastern Conference and third straight, and the trophy will stay in the Magnolia State for another year. Mississippi State won last year.

“There is so much to be said for how much we overcame this year, how much we had to fight through, how much we had to pick each other up and never let ourselves get down,” team captain Tim Elko said. “The story of our season is going to be told for year and years to come."

Ole Miss benefited from a runner-interference call that took a run away from Oklahoma (45-24) in the sixth inning. The Rebels also overcame a spectacular pitching performance by Cade Horton, who set a CWS finals record with 13 strikeouts.

Brandon Johnson struck out the side in a 1-2-3 ninth inning to set off a celebration on the field and in the stands where the majority of the 25,972 were Rebels fans dressed in Ole Miss powder blue. Catcher Hayden Dunhurst ran to the mound to embrace and then tackle Johnson after Sebastian Orduno swung and missed on the final pitch.

It was an improbable journey for the Rebels and 22nd-year coach Mike Bianco, who was under fire when his team sat at 22-17 overall and 7-14 in SEC play on May 1.

“I think they’ve showed a lot of people that you can fall down, you can stumble and you can fail, but that doesn’t mean you’re a failure,” Bianco said. “If you continue to work hard, you continue to push and you continue to believe, you can accomplish anything. That’s not some poster or some tweet to motivate you. We’ve all heard that. These guys have lived that this season.”

Ole Miss beat out North Carolina State for the final at-large bid and had to go on the road for regionals and super regionals. The Rebels finished the season on a 20-6 run, including 10-1 in the national tournament.

Their only loss at the CWS was 3-2 to Arkansas on Wednesday. The next day, Dylan DeLucia pitched a four-hit shutout to beat the Razorbacks and send the Rebels to the finals. DeLucia was named CWS Most Outstanding Player after allowing one earned run, striking out 17 and walking none in 16 2/3 innings.

Ole Miss, which won the CWS finals opener 10-3, was down 2-1 going into the eighth inning Sunday. Trevin Michael relieved Horton with one out, and Jacob Gonzalez singled through the right side to drive in the tying run.

“Kind of knew we were going to start the scoring in the eighth or ninth,” said Gonzalez, 3 for 23 in the CWS before singling twice and homering Sunday. “That's how we are. We’re going to put the pressure on. We’re not going to strike out and sit down. Luckily, I got a hit and I finally got to help the team out this week.”

Michael (4-2) then uncorked the wild pitches that brought in Justin Bench for the go-ahead run and another to bring in Gonzalez. On the first one, catcher Jimmy Crooks got crossed up on a breaking ball. On the second, Michael's low pitch got under Crooks' glove.

“I wouldn’t want anybody behind the plate other than Jimmy Crooks or Trevin to close the game,” OU coach Skip Johnson said.

Ole Miss starter Hunter Elliott scattered three hits while allowing two runs in 6 1/3 innings. Mason Nichols and John Gaddis (4-2) got the game to Johnson in the ninth.

Horton allowed four hits and walked none during a sterling 107-pitch performance.

“We made it here, and we accomplished a lot this year,” said Horton, a projected first-round pick next month in the Major League Baseball draft. “But we’ll be back. I know that because this team laid the foundation for the future of Oklahoma baseball.”

Oklahoma appeared to have taken a 1-0 lead in the sixth but had the run taken down when John Spikerman, who put down a squeeze bunt, was called for runner's interference for impeding Elko at first base as he tried to catch Elliott's throw.

Jackson Nicklaus had been hit by Elliott leading off the inning and was on third after a sacrifice and wild pitch. He came home on Spikerman's bunt, but Bianco asked for a video review when Spikerman was called safe at first.

Bianco said he rarely looks at replays on the scoreboard, but did this time. He said he thought Spikerman was out of the running lane and came onto the field to request the video review.

“Credit goes to the scoreboard guy,” Bianco said.

Spikerman knocked off Elko's glove as he ran through first, with the ball ending up in foul territory. The call was overturned, with Spikerman ruled to have been inside the base line as he ran through the bag, requiring Nicklaus to return to third base.

Johnson questioned whether Bianco made his request within 30 seconds after the play ended, as required by the rules. He didn't dispute the final ruling. He just didn't like how it came about.

“If we mess with the fabric of the game by getting computer umpires," he said, "I think I’ll just go fishing.”

___

More AP college sports: https://apnews.com/hub/college-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
extrainningsoftball.com

Savana Sikes Transferring to Ole Miss

Former Georgia infielder Savana Sikes is transferring to Ole Miss, she announced on Tuesday. “Super excited to announce that I will be finishing my academic and athletic career at Ole Miss,” Sikes wrote on social media. “UGA will forever hold a special place in my heart and I cannot thank everyone enough who has supported me along the way. It feels good to be a Rebel!! Hotty Toddy.”
OXFORD, MS
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Sooners get commitment from 2023 O-lineman

It didn’t take long for 2023 offensive line prospect Heath Ozaeta to decide where he wanted to play college football once he received a scholarship offer from the Oklahoma football program. Ozaeta, a 6-foot, 6-inch, 296-pound O-lineman from Washington state, received an offer from the Sooners on June 22....
NORMAN, OK
saturdaydownsouth.com

CBS Sports analyst names biggest threat to Alabama in the SEC West in 2022

CBS Sports analyst Barrett Sallee picked Mississippi as Alabama’s biggest threat in the SEC West in 2022. Sallee did not pick Texas A&M, who defeated Alabama in October 2021, to be the biggest threat to Alabama’s SEC West title run. Ole Miss went 10-3 in 2021 and finished with a 6-2 conference record. In 2021, Ole Miss won 10 games for the first time since 2015.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
State
Mississippi State
Oxford, MS
Sports
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Oxford, MS
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oddsmakers have Oklahoma Favored to Win Big 12

We’re getting closer and closer to the start of the NCAA football season, and the polls and odds are starting to round into shape. Online sportsbooks nationwide have high hopes for the Oklahoma Sooners’ 2022 campaign. This will certainly be a transitional year in Norman with Lincoln Riley...
NORMAN, OK
AllSooners

COLUMN: Oklahoma Pitcher Cade Horton Deserved a Better Fate

OMAHA — Cade Horton deserved a better fate. Oklahoma’s outstanding redshirt freshman got the call to pitch Sunday’s back-to-the-wall national championship game in the College World Series, and he turned in a performance for the ages. After dropping the best-of-3 opener Saturday night, the Sooners ...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Bianco
wtva.com

It's a busy day for Ole Miss merchandise stores

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - It’s a great day to be an Ole Miss fan and an even better day to own an Ole Miss merchandise shop. With Ole Miss taking home the win from Omaha, people are flocking to get their hands on merch. Employees at Rebel Rags said...
OXFORD, MS
okcfox.com

What to know before heading to the polls in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Tuesday, Jun. 28 is primary election day in Oklahoma. Voters will be deciding who their parties' nominees will be to go up for election in November, among other ballot measures. The Oklahoma State Election Board recommends that voters double-check their polling places as a...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Severe Storme Warning!

A Yukon High School graduate has risen quickly to become a well-respected broadcast journalist and familiar face on local newscasts. Just 25, Storme Jones has taken the Oklahoma City television news market by storm as he chases stories – wherever they lead him and his viewers. “I have been...
YUKON, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cws#College World Series#College Baseball#Rebels
readfrontier.org

We fact-checked GOP hopefuls for state superintendent

Republican hopefuls for Oklahoma state superintendent of public instruction debated on education policy on Wednesday at an event hosted by NonDoc and News 9 in Oklahoma City. Watch the full event here. We used public records, interviews and other sources to fact-check some of the candidates’ claims from the debate.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
KOCO

Oklahoma organization hopes to improve lives with expungement expo

OKLAHOMA CITY — An organization in Oklahoma hopes to improve lives with their expungement expo. On Saturday, dozens of cars lined up outside the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City for their expungement expo. Their goal is to help Oklahomans get back on their feet by removing certain arrests from their records so they can get better-paying jobs or housing.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WREG

Coroner: Man killed by father in Marshall County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — A man is dead after a shooting in a Marshall County, Mississippi town, the Marshall County coroner confirmed Monday. Jeffery Kane Sartin, 28, was killed in the shooting on Betts Road about ten miles south of Potts Camp around 2:20 a.m., Coroner James Anderson said. Sartin was killed by a single […]
actionnews5.com

2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Sunday was the big day for the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway. One lucky family was selected to win the dream home that is worth $425,000 in Rossville, TN including four additional winners for other prizes. The tickets sold out in less than a month making it the fastest sell-out with the most tickets purchased.
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
105K+
Followers
110K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy