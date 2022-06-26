ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-star IOL Ryan Carretta commits to Pitt

By Peter Warren about 6 hours
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xK7I0_0gMo2gpW00

Columbus (Ohio) St. Charles Prep three-star interior offensive lineman Ryan Carretta has committed to Pitt, announcing the news Sunday on social media.

Carretta is the No. 930 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. He is also the No. 93 interior offensive lineman in the country and the No. 27 prospect from the state of Ohio.

The Panthers have a 2023 recruiting class that ranks in the top 40 of the 2023 On3 Consensus Team Recruiting Ranking.

The class includes Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II three-star quarterback Kenny Minchey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
