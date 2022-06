DICKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Several agencies in Middle Tennessee worked together Tuesday morning to free a young mother doe that had become trapped in a spillway. The City of Dickson Fire Department says someone had left a gate open and the deer fell into the water. It was just deep enough for the doe to become stuck. Authorities made attempts to allow the deer to self rescue on a fabricated ramp, but "she wouldn't have it."

DICKSON, TN ・ 12 HOURS AGO