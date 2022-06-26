REACH Center hosting donation drive for those living in La Crosse’s Houska Park
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A donation drive for people living at Houska Park starts on Monday.
People can also sign up to volunteer by preparing and serving food at the park, which is now designated as a campground.
Items needed for the drive are:
- Tents
- Tarps
- Bug spray
- Sunscreen
- Water
- Plastic/paper utensils
- New socks, underwear
- Towels
- Flip-flops
- Small first-aid kits
- Baby wipes
- Powdered drink packets
- Extension cords
- Coolers
- Chapstick
- Foot powder
- Deodorant
- Ponchos
All of the items will need to be dropped off at the REACH Center on 11th Street South.
Organizers of the drive are asking donors to not bring items directly to Houska Park.
You can drop off donations Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
Recent News Headlines from News 8 Now
Roe v. Wade is on the ballot: Wisconsin Democratic Convention takes place in La Crosse
Investigation: Sparta Superintendent repeatedly violated the district’s anti-harassment and anti-bullying policies
Wisconsin GOP lieutenant governor candidates share perspectives at Monroe County forum
UW Health Pediatrician encourages mindfulness practices, yoga to help de-stress kids
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Comments / 0