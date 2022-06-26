ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

REACH Center hosting donation drive for those living in La Crosse’s Houska Park

By Leah Rivard
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dCZiF_0gMo2Wx800

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A donation drive for people living at Houska Park starts on Monday.

People can also sign up to volunteer by preparing and serving food at the park, which is now designated as a campground.

Items needed for the drive are:

  • Tents
  • Tarps
  • Bug spray
  • Sunscreen
  • Water
  • Plastic/paper utensils
  • New socks, underwear
  • Towels
  • Flip-flops
  • Small first-aid kits
  • Baby wipes
  • Powdered drink packets
  • Extension cords
  • Coolers
  • Chapstick
  • Foot powder
  • Deodorant
  • Ponchos

All of the items will need to be dropped off at the REACH Center on 11th Street South.

Organizers of the drive are asking donors to not bring items directly to Houska Park.

You can drop off donations Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

