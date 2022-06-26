REACH Center hosting donation drive for those living in La Crosse’s Houska Park

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A donation drive for people living at Houska Park starts on Monday.

People can also sign up to volunteer by preparing and serving food at the park, which is now designated as a campground.

Items needed for the drive are:

Tents

Tarps

Bug spray

Sunscreen

Water

Plastic/paper utensils

New socks, underwear

Towels

Flip-flops

Small first-aid kits

Baby wipes

Powdered drink packets

Extension cords

Coolers

Chapstick

Foot powder

Deodorant

Ponchos

All of the items will need to be dropped off at the REACH Center on 11th Street South.

Organizers of the drive are asking donors to not bring items directly to Houska Park.

You can drop off donations Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. or on Fridays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

