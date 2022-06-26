Sharon Strickler — PENDING

David A. “Dave” Stookey, 79, Leesburg, died at 6:57 a.m. June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 16, 1942, in Portland, to Kendall B. and Glenna D. (Wood) Stookey. He graduated in 1960 from Portland High School, 1964 from Ball State University, Muncie, with his bachelor’s degree, and from Indiana University, Bloomington, with his master’s degree in 1966. He was married Aug. 23, 1964, in Wanamaker, to Linda K. Noffke, who survives. He was a teacher for the Wawasee Community School Corporation for 35 years, having primarily taught at North Webster and Milford schools. He moved to the Leesburg and North Webster area in 1964 from Muncie. Along with his love for teaching, he passionately coached track and cross country for 58 years.

LEESBURG, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO