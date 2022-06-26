ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City, IN

Sharon Strickler — PENDING

By Liz Shepherd
inkfreenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSharon Strickler, 74, Tippecanoe Lake, passed away...

Mallice Halsey

Mallice Jay Halsey, 26, Fort Wayne, formerly of Columbia City, died June 26, 2022, at his home. He was born Nov. 1, 1995. He is survived by his parents and a brother, Shadd Jr. Smith and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Marjanna Warstler

Marjanna Warstler, 80, Middlebury, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at Elkhart Meadows Healthcare. She was born Aug. 7, 1941, in Goshen. She married Freddy Warstler on Aug. 29, 1970; he survives. She is also survived by two daughters, Monica (Rick) Trump, Fort Wayne and Dawn (Tony Bollas) Warstler, Goshen; two...
Treasure Gilmer

Treasure A. Gilmer, 74, Winona Lake, formerly of Plymouth, died Monday, June 27, 2022, in her home. She was born Sep. 14, 1947. She married James Gilmer on Dec. 17, 1966; he survives. She is survived by her sons, Seth (Saundra) Gilmer, Columbia, S.C., Caleb (Dominique) Gilmer, Santa Maria, Calif....
Brian Hodges — UPDATED

Brian K. Hodges, 36, Warsaw, died at 8 a.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022, at his home. He was born June 22, 1986. He married D’Ann Honea on Oct. 28, 2006; she survives. He is also survived by three daughters, Nevaeh, Karina and Melena Hodges, all of Warsaw; father, Shannon Hodges, Waterloo, Iowa; mother, Pattie Eterovic, Stanwood, Wash.; maternal grandfather, Mario Eterovic; brothers, Jason Eterovic and Conner Helving; mother-in-law, Bonnie Honea; and brother-in-law, Ryan Honea.
Peggy Workman

Peggy D. (Baker) Workman, 90, North Manchester, died June 28, 2022, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne. She was born Aug. 7, 1931. She married Richard ‘Dick’ Workman on June 8, 1952; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her son, Kyle (Teri) Workman, Claypool; daughters, Kathy...
Virginia McFarland

Virginia R. McFarland, 96, Akron, died at 9:45 p.m., Monday, June 27, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Virginia was born Jan. 12, 1926, in Kewanna, to the late Foster and Naomi (Leasure) Enyart. She married on March 27, 1948, in Kewanna, to Paul J. “Boone” McFarland; he preceded her in death Feb. 23, 2005.
April Greene

April Dawn Greene, 38, Liberty Mills, died May 30, 2022. She was born Dec. 4, 1983. She is survived by her parents, Richard and Kathy (Brainard) Greene; son, Alonzo Wayne Green, Liberty Mills; daughters, Franchesa Lynn Saucedo and Angelica Maria Saucedo, both of Liberty Mills; brother, Richard L. (Amanda Justice) Greene, Liberty Mills; and sister, Michelle (Corey) Neumann, Greentown.
Randal Peterson — UPDATED

Randal ‘Randy’ E. Peterson, 57, Warsaw, formerly of Syracuse, died Friday, June 24, 2022, in his residence. He was born July 29, 1965. He is survived by his daughter, Marissa Billings; father, Harold “Pete”. (Kayrene) Peterson; two grandchildren; brother, Rick (Shawnie) Peterson; and stepsiblings, Angela and Jay...
Camp Hope Returns Again To Warsaw

WARSAW — A special camp returns to Warsaw in July to help kids who’ve lost a loved one. For the second year in a row, Ryan’s Place of Goshen, a grief support organization for children, teens and families, will host Camp Hope. It’s for kids who have just completed kindergarten through sixth grade and will be held at Warsaw Community Church, 1855 S. County Farm Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, through Thursday, July 14.
Area Accident Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 6:44 p.m. Monday, June 27, North CR 350W, north of West CR 200N, Warsaw. Drivers: David C. Cox, 70, Eighth Road, Plymouth; and Juan Rodriguezuez, 48, 37th Avenue, Hobart. Cox thought cross traffic stopped, but it does not. He pulled out in front of Rodriguezuez’ vehicle. Damage: Up to $5,000.
Betty Hosler

Betty J. Hosler, 96, Logansport, died at 4:55 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. She was born March 22, 1926. She is survived by her children, Garry (Kathy) Wooldridge, Galveston and Joyce (David) Hoagland, Rochester; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Rans Funeral Homes is...
Janice McPeck — UPDATED

Janice S. McPeck, 72, Warsaw, died Saturday, June 25, 2022, in her home. Born January 3, 1950, in Rochester, Janice was the daughter of Edwin and Dorothy (Lewis) Bach. She was united in marriage to Charles E. McPeck Sr. on Oct. 3, 1970. She was a 1970 graduate of Mentone...
David Stookey — UPDATED

David A. “Dave” Stookey, 79, Leesburg, died at 6:57 a.m. June 24, 2022, at his home. He was born Sep. 16, 1942, in Portland, to Kendall B. and Glenna D. (Wood) Stookey. He graduated in 1960 from Portland High School, 1964 from Ball State University, Muncie, with his bachelor’s degree, and from Indiana University, Bloomington, with his master’s degree in 1966. He was married Aug. 23, 1964, in Wanamaker, to Linda K. Noffke, who survives. He was a teacher for the Wawasee Community School Corporation for 35 years, having primarily taught at North Webster and Milford schools. He moved to the Leesburg and North Webster area in 1964 from Muncie. Along with his love for teaching, he passionately coached track and cross country for 58 years.
Kort ‘Chris’ Walters

Kort Christopher ‘Chris’ Walters, 71, South Bend, died Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Rochester. Palmer Funeral Homes — Gusinger Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
James Bushong

James Webster Bushong, 67, Goshen, died June 23, 2022. He was born Sep. 1, 1954. He married Carol in 1976; she survives. He is survived by two sons, Phillip (Shannon) Bushong, Topeka and Andrew Bushong, Goshen; two daughters, Sara (David) Hoefer, Middlebury and Tara Manning, Goshen; a son-in-law, Brock Manning, Syracuse; a mother, Carol Pierce Bushong McMurray, Avilla; a sister, Melinda (John) Collazo, Port Saint Lucie, Fla.; eight grandkids; and five great-grandkids.
Margaret Biltz-Rutledge — UPDATED

Margaret Marie Biltz-Rutledge, 74, Pierceton, died June 26, 2022, in her residence, surrounded by her family. Margaret was born Dec. 24, 1947, the daughter of Robert and Lucy Biltz. After graduating from Pierceton High School in 1966, Margaret went to work for Zimmer as a manager in distribution. Fascinated with...
Calvin ‘Jimmy’ Overholt — UPDATED

Calvin J. “Jimmy” Overholt, 69, Plymouth, died Monday, June 27, 2022, in his home. He was born May 22, 1953. He married Karon Vermilyer on April 10, 1999; she survives. He is also survived by his seven daughters, Diana (Chris) Robbins, Eugene, Ore., Rita (Randy) Bruntz, Eugene, Ore., Shelly (Chris) Freytag, Springfield, Ore., Kristina Bales, Eugene, Ore., Chanda (Joshua) Clarke, Staunton, Va., Karlei (Daniel) Hill, Plymouth and Charis (Jeff) May, Plymouth; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and siblings, Diane Danbury, Patty Scordino and Steven Overholt.
Ricky Castle

Ricky Eli Castle, 66, Silver Lake, died June 26, 2022, at home. He was born Nov. 30, 1955. He is survived by is partner of 26 years, Wendy Simpson; sons, Trevor (Sarah) Simpson, Wabash and Trey Castle, Silver Lake; daughter, Gina Castle, Laketon; brothers, Edgel Castle, Ashland, Ky. and Jimmy (Anita) Castle, Allentown, Pa.; sister, Edna Delores Collins, Wabash; and two grandchildren.
Terry Stewart

Terry R. Stewart, 70, Wabash, formerly of Brazil, died at 5:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022, at his home. He was born Feb. 6, 1952. He married Susan Shambaugh on Sep. 3, 1993; she survives. He is also survived by two sons, Scott Stewart, Brazil and Shawn (Vicki) Stewart, Poland;...
Where Are The Fireworks? Check Out Our List

WARSAW – Here is a list of dates for fireworks in the area. While exact start times may vary, most will begin shortly after dusk. Inclement weather rescheduling dates will vary as well. Winona Lake — Saturday, July 2. Webster Lake — Saturday, July 2 (rain date is...
WINONA LAKE, IN

