If you aren’t ready for a new Duck Dynasty show, then you’d better get that way because one is coming your way. That’s right. Uncle Si Robertson is giving everyone a little sneak peek ahead of Duck Family Treasure premiering on FOX Nation. This show looks like it’s going to be another winner from the Robertson family. Anyone who has seen them on the OG show knows that they always can be entertaining. Well, let’s take a look at the peek Uncle Si is offering right here.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO