Wayne Rooney quit as Derby manager 'in order to spend more time with his wife Coleen and their four children'

Wayne Rooney's shock decision to quit his role as Derby manager was reportedly down to wanting to spend more time with his wife Coleen and their children.

The former footballer, 36, departed just three days before the Rams were due to report for pre-season training, with local property group Clowes Developments submitting a bid for the club on Thursday after buying Pride Park from former owner Mel Morris.

A source told The Mirror: 'Wayne's always had pre-season tours, World Cups, Euros. He's not had a summer off since he was a kid himself.

Family first: Wayne Rooney's shock decision to quit his role as Derby manager was reportedly down to wanting to spend more time with his wife Coleen and their children

'He wants to spend the summer holidays with his boys. They break up from school soon and he just wants to spend a lot more time with them and Coleen.

'If he'd stayed at Derby then he'd have to be back at work in a week or so, preparing for the new season. That would have given him hardly any time with the ­children. He just wants to enjoy a full summer with his kids – it'll be boss.'

While he's planning to step back, the insider insisted he is not quitting football for good, saying he would return if the right opportunity came up.

Wayne and Coleen are parents to sons Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Wayne Rooney for comment.

Brood: Wayne and Coleen are parents to sons Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four

Wayne and Coleen are currently enjoying a holiday in Ibiza with a group of friends including former Manchester United captain Michael Carrick and West Brom manager Steve Bruce's son Alex.

The couple were all smiles as they posed in different scenic locations on the tropical Island.

Alongside one Instagram post, Coleen wrote: 'Magical memories, great friends, lots of belly laughs!! Very much needed'.

The family have been making the most of their latest overseas holiday after jetting to the notorious Balearic party island, famed for its raucous nightlife, last week - days after returning from an earlier trip to Dubai.

A source said: 'He wants to spend the summer holidays with his boys. They break up from school soon and he just wants to spend a lot more time with them and Coleen'

The holiday season couldn't come soon enough for the couple, who have both endured a turbulent year for entirely different reasons.

On the pitch, Wayne was powerless to stop his bankrupt Derby County side slide into the obscurity of League One football after suffering a long expected relegation from the Championship.

Meanwhile Coleen has made daily trips to London from her Cheshire home for a highly publicised libel trial initiated by Rebekah Vardy after she was roundly accused of selling stories about the mother-of-four to the press.

Coleen and Wayne had spent seven days in London's High Court as she rebutted claims that she had libelled Rebekah, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

Future: While he's planning to step back, the insider insisted he is not quitting football for good, saying he would return if the right opportunity came up

She had accused Rebekah, 40, of leaking stories to The Sun about her family after entrapping her in a notorious 'sting operation' on Instagram.

Coleen famously revealed in October 2019 how she planted fake stories on her personal Instagram account and had changed her settings so that the posts could only be seen by Rebekah's account.

Each of the bogus stories then found their way into The Sun newspaper, prompting Coleen to suggest that Rebekah's account was the source of the leaks.

Coleen had claimed that her actions were a 'last resort' after she came to the conclusion someone was leaking information about her to The Sun

Beaming: The pair jetted off to Spain this week alongside a group of pals (L-R Alex and Lucy Bruce, Michael Carrick and wife Lisa, Wayne and Coleen Rooney)

She defended herself against the libel claims in court by insisting that her allegations against Rebekah were the truth.

Rebekah claimed in turn that Coleen's post, which was published while she was pregnant, cost her a book deal and an endorsement for placenta capsules, while also acting as a lightning rod for people to abuse her on social media.

While they await the trial's outcome, Coleen and Wayne have been racking up the air miles, with their stay in Ibiza preceded by a family holiday to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

However the trip wasn't without its fair share of controversy after the couple were slammed for swimming with dolphins in the Arab state, where they stayed at a £7,000-per-night hotel.