ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Wayne Rooney quit as Derby manager 'in order to spend more time with his wife Coleen and their four children'

By Sean O'grady For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Wayne Rooney's shock decision to quit his role as Derby manager was reportedly down to wanting to spend more time with his wife Coleen and their children.

The former footballer, 36, departed just three days before the Rams were due to report for pre-season training, with local property group Clowes Developments submitting a bid for the club on Thursday after buying Pride Park from former owner Mel Morris.

A source told The Mirror: 'Wayne's always had pre-season tours, World Cups, Euros. He's not had a summer off since he was a kid himself.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2npXv9_0gMo26Kj00
Family first: Wayne Rooney's shock decision to quit his role as Derby manager was reportedly down to wanting to spend more time with his wife Coleen and their children

'He wants to spend the summer holidays with his boys. They break up from school soon and he just wants to spend a lot more time with them and Coleen.

'If he'd stayed at Derby then he'd have to be back at work in a week or so, preparing for the new season. That would have given him hardly any time with the ­children. He just wants to enjoy a full summer with his kids – it'll be boss.'

While he's planning to step back, the insider insisted he is not quitting football for good, saying he would return if the right opportunity came up.

Wayne and Coleen are parents to sons Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four.

MailOnline has contacted representatives for Wayne Rooney for comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xxv3C_0gMo26Kj00
Brood: Wayne and Coleen are parents to sons Kai, 12, Klay, nine, Kit, six, and Cass, four

Wayne and Coleen are currently enjoying a holiday in Ibiza with a group of friends including former Manchester United captain Michael Carrick and West Brom manager Steve Bruce's son Alex.

The couple were all smiles as they posed in different scenic locations on the tropical Island.

Alongside one Instagram post, Coleen wrote: 'Magical memories, great friends, lots of belly laughs!! Very much needed'.

The family have been making the most of their latest overseas holiday after jetting to the notorious Balearic party island, famed for its raucous nightlife, last week - days after returning from an earlier trip to Dubai.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZSYt_0gMo26Kj00
A source said: 'He wants to spend the summer holidays with his boys. They break up from school soon and he just wants to spend a lot more time with them and Coleen'

The holiday season couldn't come soon enough for the couple, who have both endured a turbulent year for entirely different reasons.

On the pitch, Wayne was powerless to stop his bankrupt Derby County side slide into the obscurity of League One football after suffering a long expected relegation from the Championship.

Meanwhile Coleen has made daily trips to London from her Cheshire home for a highly publicised libel trial initiated by Rebekah Vardy after she was roundly accused of selling stories about the mother-of-four to the press.

Coleen and Wayne had spent seven days in London's High Court as she rebutted claims that she had libelled Rebekah, the wife of Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eySEo_0gMo26Kj00
Future: While he's planning to step back, the insider insisted he is not quitting football for good, saying he would return if the right opportunity came up 

She had accused Rebekah, 40, of leaking stories to The Sun about her family after entrapping her in a notorious 'sting operation' on Instagram.

Coleen famously revealed in October 2019 how she planted fake stories on her personal Instagram account and had changed her settings so that the posts could only be seen by Rebekah's account.

Each of the bogus stories then found their way into The Sun newspaper, prompting Coleen to suggest that Rebekah's account was the source of the leaks.

Coleen had claimed that her actions were a 'last resort' after she came to the conclusion someone was leaking information about her to The Sun

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QERJ0_0gMo26Kj00
Beaming: The pair jetted off to Spain this week alongside a group of pals (L-R Alex and Lucy Bruce, Michael Carrick and wife Lisa, Wayne and Coleen Rooney)

She defended herself against the libel claims in court by insisting that her allegations against Rebekah were the truth.

Rebekah claimed in turn that Coleen's post, which was published while she was pregnant, cost her a book deal and an endorsement for placenta capsules, while also acting as a lightning rod for people to abuse her on social media.

While they await the trial's outcome, Coleen and Wayne have been racking up the air miles, with their stay in Ibiza preceded by a family holiday to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

However the trip wasn't without its fair share of controversy after the couple were slammed for swimming with dolphins in the Arab state, where they stayed at a £7,000-per-night hotel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MzZdq_0gMo26Kj00
Holiday: The couple were all smiles as they posed in different scenic locations on the tropical Island

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Former world No 1 Venus Williams is set to make a shock Wimbledon return as five-time winner submits last-minute wildcard request to pair up with Brit Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles

Venus Williams will make a shock Wimbledon return by teaming up with Jamie Murray in the mixed doubles. The 42-year-old, who has won the Wimbledon women’s singles title five times, women’s doubles title six times and was a mixed doubles finalist in 2006, has put in a last-minute request for a wildcard into the tournament draw.
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Mel Morris
Person
Steve Bruce
Person
Rebekah Vardy
Person
Wayne Rooney
SPORTbible

Former Teammate Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Eats The Same Meal Everyday

Cristiano Ronaldo eats the exact same meal every single day to remain shredded, according to a former teammate, from his Juventus days. The Portuguese superstar is in incredible shape, unlike Manchester United, and is still one of the world's top athletes despite being 37-years-old. He is very particular about what...
UEFA
The Independent

Paul McCartney at Glastonbury: BBC viewers complain as Beatles legend not shown for an hour after set time

Viewers at home have been left confused as to why Paul McCartney’s set at Glastonbury is not being shown on BBC in real time.The Beatles legend has already taken the stage for his headline performance, which was scheduled to begin at 9.30pm. Fans at home, however, have not been able to tune in.Currently, BBC is still airing Noel Gallagher’s set. You can read The Independent’s four-star review of the Oasis star’s performance here. McCartney will be broadcast on BBC One and BBC iPlayer’s Glastonbury channels at 10.30pm, an hour later than when he took the stage. “I’m totally confused...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming With Dolphins#Uk#Derby#World Cups#Ibiza#West Brom
The Independent

Lady Gaga performance at Italian wedding sparks criticism from locals after public villa closed for a month

Lady Gaga’s performance at a wedding in Italy is sparking criticism amongst residents of Lake Como because the groom reportedly paid to close the venue -- a normally open-to-the-public villa and its gardens -- for a full month. On Sunday, the 36-year-old singer performed at Villa Olmo, an 18th century castle, in honour of 58-year-old Alan Howard’s wedding to 33-year-old Caroline Byron. According to The Telegraph, Howard is a British hedge fund manager with an estimated worth of over $3.2 billion.According to the publication, Howard reportedly paid Lake Como’s council up to €1.3 million to rent Villa Olma and...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Hasbulla won’t take photos with female fans on upcoming Australia tour

On his upcoming Australia tour, viral internet sensation Hasbulla will not be taking pictures with female fans due to cultural beliefs. Hasbulla will not be taking photos with female fans on his upcoming Australia tour owing to cultural beliefs. A statement accompanying the announcement of his tour noted that due...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Disgruntled tourist posts a picture of his £380-a-night hotel room in London, complaining the reality 'isn't even close' to the promotional image

A visitor to London has unveiled a picture that underscores how promotional images of hotel rooms can differ quite noticeably from reality. Tourist Jerone Tan checked into the five-star-rated Tower Suites hotel in London, located mere yards from the Tower of London, expecting a 'floor-to-ceiling outlook' in his room, as depicted in one of the photographs displayed when he booked it.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
BBC

The Liverpool youngster hoping for a big Premier League season

Having played for Fulham and Liverpool in the Premier League, and spending a season on loan with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship, it is easy to forget Harvey Elliott is still only 19. He would have had an even bigger impact had he not spent five months out last season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Atletico Madrid look to make fresh bid for Tottenham full-back Emerson Royal, with the Brazilian having already fallen out of favour under Antonio Conte after just one season

Tottenham Hotspur could be prepared to offload Emerson Royal, with Atletico Madrid in the hunt to land the right-back. Emerson joined Spurs for £25m from Barcelona last summer as one of Nuno Espirito Santo's summer purchases but despite appearing 44 times across all competitions last season struggled to impress in his first season in north London.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

446K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy