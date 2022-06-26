ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Arsenal in huge boost with Thomas Partey and Kieran Tierney set to be fit for start of pre-season training this week

By Jake Lambourne
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago

THOMAS PARTEY and Kieran Tierney have given Arsenal a huge boost with the pair claimed to be fit for pre-season training.

The Gunners duo both picked up knocks in early April which saw them miss the last nine and ten Premier League games respectively.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jTCxL_0gMo22np00
Thomas Partey is reportedly fully fit ahead of reporting back for pre-season training Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IgN51_0gMo22np00
Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney required surgery on his knee in April Credit: Getty

Partey suffered a thigh injury during the 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace away at Selhurst Park.

Meanwhile Tierney returned from international duty with a knee problem which required him to have surgery.

Their absence proved to be crucial for Mikel Arteta as the North London outfit narrowly missed out on securing Champions League football.

But they are reportedly fit in time for pre-season training, with first-team players due back at London Colney on Monday.

Those that featured in the post-season's international fixtures will come back at a later date having been given more time to recharge.

Partey wasn't included in Ghana's latest squad, while Tierney failed to be named in Scotland's squad, meaning both men should be back at Arsenal on June 27.

And according to Goal's Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts, the pair have recovered well from injury, though it is Partey that is further ahead in terms of fitness.

Speaking on his YouTube channel about the pair, Watts said: "From what I understand, Thomas Partey is fine by all accounts.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"He didn't play for Ghana in the summer, he is fully fit and ready for pre-season."

Watts then went on to add he is of the belief Tierney is also close to being fully fit.

Both Partey and Tierney could be involved in Arsenal's first match of pre-season when they face German side FC Nurnberg on July 8.

But if Arteta decides they aren't up to scratch, he could rest them before the club head off five days later to America for their US tour.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Chelsea braced for Levi Colwill transfer bid from Southampton as Ralph Hasenhuttl looks to add to youth revolution

SOUTHAMPTON are considering a move for Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill as Ralph Hasenhuttl looks to continue his youth revolution. The Saints have already snapped up two young players this summer in Gavin Bazunu - a goalkeeper from Manchester City - and 20-year-old defender Armel Bella-Kotchap, who arrived from German club Vfl Bochum.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Partey
Person
Kieran Tierney
Person
Mikel Arteta
Daily Mail

'Ruin of French football...': PSG in danger of being marooned ‘in a third tier’ European league and club's Qatari backers may be forced to shift investment to the Premier League, insists analyst, as France’s Ligue 1 struggles with losses

Paris Saint-Germain are destined to become a super power marooned high and dry ‘in a third division’ European league, as French football feels the impact of financial losses and bad management, according to a new book. Ligue 1 is already a procession most seasons, with PSG finishing top...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Uk#Crystal Palace
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Ghana
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Youtube
Yardbarker

Ligue 1 side preparing £25m offer for Arsenal defender

After enjoying such a successful loan spell with them last season, according to reports, Marseille are preparing to offer Arsenal £25m to sign defender William Saliba on a permanent deal. That’s according to a written report this weekend from the Sunday Mirror (via The Boot Room), who say the...
SOCCER
The US Sun

Watch incredible footage of Man Utd legend Roy Keane slamming young Cristiano Ronaldo for not tracking back in training

AN incredible clip has resurfaced taking Manchester United fans on a trip down memory lane during Cristiano Ronaldo's humble beginnings. Ronaldo is now known as one of the greatest footballers of all time having established himself as a United and Real Madrid legend - something that led to five Ballon d'Or awards along the way.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
545K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy