Target is offering Fourth of July discounts for veterans

By James Duffy
The US Sun
 3 days ago
TARGET is honoring America's armed forces by offering a special discount for the Fourth of July.

From Sunday, June 26 through July 4, veterans and active military service members can get 10% at the popular chain retailer.

Typically, Target offers 10% off to the military community around Veterans Day.

The chain launched the promotion in 2016.

Military shoppers were able to get the discount on one purchase, just around the November holiday.

This year, however, Target expanded its military discount in two ways.

First, for its Veterans Day offer, the store allowed military members to get 10% back on up to two purchases.

In addition, Target announced in a June 16 press release that military discounts would also apply in the week leading up to Independence Day.

"Core to Target’s commitment to our military communities is our deep appreciation for their sacrifice and service," the release said.

"And we’re showing our thanks by continuing our long-standing support for veterans and finding new ways to honor those who bravely served or continue to serve."

Getting Target's July 4 military discount

Shoppers can claim their 10% discount when shopping online or in-store.

The offer applies to anyone who is currently serving or previously served in any branch of the military, as well as the National Guard or reserves.

To get the deal, military members will have to sign up for Target Circle, if they don't already have a membership.

Target will also ask for a document to confirm your military status, like an ID.

Once you've uploaded that, you'll have access to the offer.

The discount can be applied to two separate transactions.

