More unsettled, not as hot this week

By Bradley Benoit
KATC News
KATC News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cDyyK_0gMo1uyf00

Scattered storms possible this evening as energy dives down from the north.

Otherwise, we'll see partly to mostly cloudy skies as lows settle into the mid-70s.

Deep tropical moisture coupled with daytime heating will yield to daily rain chances this week across Acadiana.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BLoo7_0gMo1uyf00 Next 48-hrs
Graf model

Not everyone will see the rain everyday, but showers and storms will certainly be lurking around.

A healthy swath of 1-3" of rainfall will be possible over the next several days, but any one particular storm could be capable of producing locally heavier amounts on any given day due to the ample amount of low-level moisture available.

Afternoon high temperatures will finally get back to near-normal values for June (upper 80s to lower 90s).

Alas, the heat wave finally breaks and we'll get some much needed rainfall!

Have a great week!

TROPICS

A weak surface low may try and quickly spin-up along a stalled frontal boundary across the northern gulf coast this week.

The hurricane center gives it about a 20% chance of developing at least into a depression as it meanders into the Texas coast by the middle parts of the week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zLtei_0gMo1uyf00 Sunday 6/26
Tropical outlook

No impacts really expected here locally other than increased rain chances.

Elsewhere, a strong tropical wave in the central Atlantic now has a high, 70% chance of development in the next 5 days.

It is likely to continue tracking westward courtesy of high pressure to its north.

Models continue to show it staying well to the south of Acadiana in the days ahead, potentially impacting portions of central America down the line.

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

