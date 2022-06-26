Flash Flood Warning issued for Coconino by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-28 14:19:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-28 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Yavapai County from Cornville to Cottonwood through 800 PM MST At 734 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Cornville, or 10 miles north of Camp Verde, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Clarkdale, Verde Village, Page Springs, Bridgeport, Cottonwood, Middle Verde, Cornville, Jerome, Mingus Mountain Campground, Playground Group Campground, Potato Patch Campground, Tuzigoot National Monument and Dead Horse Ranch State Park. This includes the following highways State Route 260 between mile markers 207 and 216. State Route 89A between mile markers 331 and 365. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

COCONINO COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO