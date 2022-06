An injured bald eagle is recovering, after being rescued from a tree in Berthoud over the weekend. On June 19, Colorado Parks and Wildlife observed a juvenile bald eagle whose right-side wing had been impaled by a branch while in its nest up in a tree. Wildlife officials had been closely monitoring this specific nest prior to the incident, which is how they noticed the bird in despair so quickly after it happened.

BERTHOUD, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO