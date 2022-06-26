ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Points of View - 2022: Episode 10

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleViewers have their say on...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

BBC reality star Jazz Burkitt dies aged 28

Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt has died at the age of 28. Her fiancé, Lewis Burke, described her as "the kindest person he'd ever known" in a tribute posted on social media. Ms Burkitt, from Colwyn Bay, was born with dwarfism. She appeared in the BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World in 2010 and later in Small Teen Bigger World.
BBC
BBC

Wimbledon: Jodie Burrage helps unwell ball boy during opening match

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon. Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got...
TENNIS
BBC

Dame Deborah James: Cancer campaigner dies aged 40

The cancer campaigner, blogger, broadcaster and former teacher, Dame Deborah James, has died aged 40. She had been receiving end-of-life care for bowel cancer at home and had raised millions for cancer research. The host of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C podcast was given a damehood in...
CANCER
SheKnows

Jennifer Aniston’s Go-To Face Toning Tool Is Dubbed an ‘Age Rewind Machine’ & It’s on Sale Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has great skin, and she’s not afraid to share her secrets. In an interview with InStyle, the actress revealed that she uses a NuFACE device, which keeps her skin looking tight and toned. Since then, we can’t get enough of it. And, right now, it’s on sale! But first things first. If you’re new to the NuFACE, here’s what it does: The small device uses microcurrents to stimulate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Palace responds to viral video showing Prince William confronting photographer

Kensington Palace has said a video of Prince William confronting a paparazzi photographer in Sandringham is a breach of privacy.The YouTube clip, said to have been recorded in January last year, shows the Duke of Cambridge in a row with a photographer allegedly filming his family on a bike ride near their Anmer Hall home in Sandringham. During the clip, an angry Prince William can be seen telling the photographer: “You were out here looking for us.”His wife Kate Middleton can be heard saying: “We are out for a bike ride with our children, we saw you by our...
CELEBRITIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jurassic World Dominion DVD release date looming

Fans of the latest Chris Pratt movie will be pleased to hear that the Jurassic World Dominion release date seems to be close at hand. You can already pre-order the DVD through Amazon, and so we suspect it will only be a matter of time until you’re able to enjoy it without worrying about missing anything if you need a bathroom break.
BBC

Deborah James ‘taught us how to live and how to die’

Podcast host and campaigner Dame Deborah James has died, after announcing in May that she was receiving end of life care for bowel cancer. With her candid persona and infectious sense of fun, the presenter of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C touched the lives of many. "She...
CANCER
Collider

'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Season 1: Filming Wraps on Live-Action Series

Netflix's live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series has officially wrapped filming on its first season, according to an Instagram post from the series star, Gordon Cormier. Based on the beloved Nickelodeon cartoon of the same name, the series stars Cormier as Aang, the titular last airbender and the Avatar to-be, in a wonderful world that blends martial arts and Asian culture with fantasy elements centered around the four elements. Those four elements - water, earth, fire, and air - lived in harmony with the Avatar as the only bender capable of harnessing all four. Then, everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. With the Fire Nation waging war on the world and the Avatar vanishing, it's up to Aang to unite the four elements, become the Avatar, and take down the Fire Lord in the name of peace.
TV SERIES

