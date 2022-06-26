ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Moore starts in left field for Hyannis

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
Tennessee freshman Christian Moore is playing with the Hyannis Harbor Hawks in the Cape Cod Baseball League.

In his second game with the Harbor Hawks Sunday, Moore started in left field. He went 1-for-3, recording one triple and one run in Hyannis’ 7-3 win against the Chatham Anglers.

In his Cape Cod Baseball League debut Saturday, Moore started at second base in Hyannis’ 1-1 tie against the Bourne Braves. He went 1-for-3 and scored one run.

Moore appeared in 51 games, starting 29 contests, for the Vols during the 2022 season. He recorded a .305 batting average, while totaling 10 home runs, 36 RBIs, 30 runs, 36 hits, three doubles, two triples, 27 walks and one stolen base.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Moore was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week on April 25.

Moore came to Tennessee from Suffield Academy in Suffield, Connecticut. He is from Brooklyn, New York.

