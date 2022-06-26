ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Gear - Series 32: Episode 4

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team find out if you can grab a...

BBC

BBC reality star Jazz Burkitt dies aged 28

Reality TV star Jasmine Burkitt has died at the age of 28. Her fiancé, Lewis Burke, described her as "the kindest person he'd ever known" in a tribute posted on social media. Ms Burkitt, from Colwyn Bay, was born with dwarfism. She appeared in the BBC Three documentary series Small Teen Big World in 2010 and later in Small Teen Bigger World.
HOMELESS
BBC

Deborah James ‘taught us how to live and how to die’

Podcast host and campaigner Dame Deborah James has died, after announcing in May that she was receiving end of life care for bowel cancer. With her candid persona and infectious sense of fun, the presenter of the BBC's You, Me and the Big C touched the lives of many. "She...
CANCER
BBC

Deliveroo driver fired for mocking woman over thrush cream

Deliveroo has said it will no longer work with a rider who filmed himself mocking a woman who had ordered some thrush cream. The motorcycle rider posted the film on social media after taking the medication to a woman in Cambridge. In a video he said: "Someone's got some problems...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Variety

Picomedia, Thalie Images, Rai Fiction, Beta Partner on Elsa Morante’s ‘La Storia’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Beta Film has come on board to co-produce eight-part Italian period drama series “La Storia,” based on Elsa Morante’s bestselling novel, continuing its successful partnership with Picomedia. Shooting for the production has started in Rome under the helm of director Francesca Archibugi (“Romanzo famigliare”), before moving to Naples and Lazio later in the year. Beta handles world sales. The cast is led by Jasmine Trinca (“The Gunman”), starring as Ida, a single mother of two sons, who hides her Jewish heritage and fights against poverty and persecution during the end of World War II...
MOVIES

