Social media reaction following Jeremiah Telander's commitment to Tennessee

By Dan Harralson
 2 days ago
2023 linebacker prospect Jeremiah Telander announced his commitment to Tennessee on Sunday.

“All glory to God for all my opportunities, thank you to my family and all the coaches that have helped me through this process,” Telander said. “I am committed to the University of Tennessee.”

The 6-foot-2, 217-pound Telander is from Gainesville High School in Gainesville, Georgia.

Tennessee has 12 commitments for its 2023 recruiting class: Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Jr, tight end Ethan Davis, offensive lineman Ayden Bussell, defensive lineman Trevor Duncan, safety Jack Luttrell, edge rusher Nathan Robinson, wide receiver Nate Spillman, edge rusher Caleb Herring, safety Sylvester Smith, linebacker Will Stallings Jr., safety John Slaughter and Telander.

Following Telander’s commitment to Tennessee, Vols Wire looks at social media reaction. Social media reaction is listed below.

