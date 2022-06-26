Reproductive rights protest takes place in front of Blair County Courthouse

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Over a hundred community members organized through Facebook to hold a reproductive rights protest in front of the Blair County Courthouse Sunday afternoon.

The protest was in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday morning, which overturned the nearly 50-year-old verdict of Roe v. Wade, sending the power to make laws regulating abortion back to the states. Protestors brought their signs to the steps of the courthouse where they listened to several organizers and community members speak, including co-organizer Abraham Bonner.

“The most important thing is that we organize our communities and we show that we’re not going quietly into the night. We’re not going to standby while the rights of our daughters, sisters, mothers, and lovers are being taken away,” Bonner said.

Several community leaders stopped by, Including Kimberly Capenos, who is running for the 80th District seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

“I think we need to get people to register to vote,” Capenos said. “I think we need to talk to our neighbors, talk to our friends, talk to everyone we know about the importance of this election. This is just the first right they are going to try to take away from us.”

