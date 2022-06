A 3-year-old girl who went missing from her Lilburn home on Saturday, June 25, has been returned safely to her father. The Gwinnett County Police Department made contact with child’s mother, Magdaline Geffrard, during the morning hours of Sunday, June 26, and determined the child, Max Clendenin, was was with her. Geffrard agreed to meet with officers to return the girl. About 1:30 p.m., the child was reunited with her father.

LILBURN, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO